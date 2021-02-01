MATEON LAUNCHES ITS AI TELEMEDICINE PLATFORM FOR POST MARKETING SURVEY TO SUPPORT ITS DRUG PRODUCT FOR INDIA, PULMOHEAL™

AGOURA HILLS, California, Feb. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mateon Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCQB:MATN) ("Mateon"), a leading developer of TGF-β therapeutics for oncology and infectious diseases, announce today that it has launched its artificial intelligence (AI) telemedicine platform for post marketing survey (PMS) to support the launch of its drug product, PulmoHeal TM. The PMS module, with its previously announced AI mobile app, ArtiHealth TM, rounds out the company's AI telemedicine solution.

The combination of the drug and telemedicine targets patients for respiratory health, including COVID-19, in India. Initially the drug and device combination will only be available in India through our Indian partner, Windlas, with the drug marketed under brand name PulmoHeal TM.

"Mateon's artificial intelligence (AI) telemedicine platform for post marketing survey (PMS), will provide large scale real world clinical data necessary for a systematic evaluation of PulmoHeal TM in respiratory diseases such as COVID-19, COPD and asthma," said Saran Saund, CBO and GM of AI Division of Mateon.

Artemisinin- the active component of PulmoHeal TM- displays multiple pharmacological actions against inflammation, viral infections, cell and tumour proliferation, inflammation, invasion, and metastasis. The use of artemisinins against different respiratory diseases has been widely investigated but not in a systematic way. Our PMS platform is meant to collect large amount of real-world evidence for safety and efficacy that would be instrumental in disease expansion of PulmoHeal TM. Patients can access the PMS survey either via the website: https://pulmoheal.com or by scanning QR code from the PulmoHeal TM package.

"We are thrilled to launch PulmoHeal TM for respiratory patients based on successful outcome of ARTI-19 interim data," said Hitesh Windlas, MD, Windlas. "Deploying a safe and effective treatment for respiratory patients we look forward to leveraging Mateon's AI Telemedicine platform to expand the number of indications that PulmoHeal TM can address."

The interim report of 60 patients of the ARTI-19 study found PulmoHeal TM to be significantly effective by more than doubling the recovery rate of COVID-19 patients.

Mike Potts, VP of Artificial Intelligence (AI), Mateon, commented, "I am excited with the launch of our telemedicine PMS platform to support PulmoHeal TM. We built this telemedicine platform to support future clinical studies and not for PulmoHeal alone. We intend to continue developing and integrating our AI & Blockchain technologies to streamline and accelerate clinical trials worldwide."

Amit Shah, CFO of Mateon, commented, "This is an exciting stage of the company with the launch of the PMS module filling out another component of our AI telemedicine practice. The commercial launch of our drug and device combination with our Indian partner Windlas establishes an important milestone for us. With our continued drive to remove inefficiencies from the drug development and clinical trials processes, the launch of the PMS telemedicine module sets the stage for continual improvement of drug development and clinical trials".

About Windlas Biotech Pvt. Ltd, India

Windlas is a 20-year-old company with a strong track record of research, development, manufacturing and distribution of pharmaceutical products in India, USA and several other emerging markets. It has four large scale manufacturing facilities employing more than 1500 employees and is the 5th largest Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) serving top innovator as well as generic pharma companies across the world. It has developed more than 500 different formulations (> 2Billion doses annually) of anti-viral, cardiovascular, anti-diabetic, anti-infective, CNS and dermatology products.

About ARTIVeda TM/PulmoHeal TM

The product, ARTIVeda TM, is a formulated plant extract of the indigenous plant Artemisia, known in Sanskrit texts as Damanaka. ARTIVeda TM is the first Ayurvedic drug against COVID-19 through TGF-β inhibition. ARTIVeda TM is expected to be effective through the entire infection cycle. The active component of ARTIVeda TM has been identified as artemisinin. Through proprietary GMP quality extraction and manufacturing processes, the Artemisia extract was rendered active against SARS-CoV-2 with robust Safety Index (SI) greater than 100 (ratio of nonspecific cell kill versus viral kill). Other extracts have SI <10. Testing was performed at the US NIAID core viral laboratory. The product is protected by a patent portfolio of over 15 international patents by Mateon's R&D. The mechanism of action against COVID-19 has been confirmed in 5 key peer reviewed international scientific/medical publications. ARTIVeda TM is designed to target multiple viral threats including COVID-19 by suppressing both viral replication and clinical symptoms that arise from viral infection. A phase IV trial looking at ARTIVeda TM in COVID-19 is ongoing in India and globally. We are expecting the product to be a cost effective prophylactic suitable for global deployment.

About Mateon Therapeutics

Mateon was created by the recent reverse merger with Oncotelic, which became a wholly owned subsidiary of Mateon, thereby creating an immuno-oncology company dedicated to the development of first in class RNA therapeutics as well as small molecule drugs against cancer and infectious diseases. OT-101, the lead immuno-oncology drug candidate of Mateon/Oncotelic, is a first-in-class anti-TGF-βRNA therapeutic that exhibited single agent activity in some relapsed/refractory cancer patients in clinical trial settings. OT-101 also has activity against SARS-CoV-2. Mateon/Oncotelic is seeking to leverage its deep expertise in oncology drug development to improve treatment outcomes and survival of cancer patients with a special emphasis on rare pediatric cancers. Mateon has rare pediatric designation for DIPG (OT-101), melanoma (CA4P), and AML (OXi4503). For more information, please visit www.oncotelic.com and www.mateon.com .

