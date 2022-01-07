STOW, Ohio, Jan. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Matco Tools was recognized as one of the top 500 franchises in Entrepreneur's Franchise 500 ®, the world's first, best and most comprehensive franchise ranking.

STOW, Ohio, Jan. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Matco Toolswas recognized as one of the top 500 franchises in Entrepreneur's Franchise 500 ®, the world's first, best and most comprehensive franchise ranking. Recognized as an invaluable resource for potential franchisees, the 2022 Franchise 500® ranks Matco Tools as the 29 th top franchise for its outstanding performance in areas including unit growth, financial strength and stability, and brand power.

MATCO TOOLS RANKED A TOP FRANCHISE IN ENTREPRENEUR'S HIGHLY COMPETITIVE FRANCHISE 500®

"The past year has been one of the most challenging for businesses in recent memory, which made putting together our 43 rd annual Franchise 500 list more enlightening than ever," says Entrepreneur Editor in Chief Jason Feifer. "The companies named to this year's list showed us how being resilient, supportive, and nimble can help navigate extraordinary challenges and also underscore the grit and innovation that define entrepreneurship."

Factors that go into the evaluation include: costs and fees, size and growth, support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability. Each franchise is given a cumulative score based on an analysis of more than 150 data points.

"This past year continued to be challenging for so many businesses, but the strength and tenacity of our Franchisees persisted." says Matco Tools Vice President of Marketing, Hilda Shipcka. "We saw record setting growth for our business owners and welcomed many new franchisees who are realizing their dream of business ownership with Matco."

Over its 43 years in existence, the Franchise 500® has become both a dominant competitive measure for franchisors and a primary research tool for potential franchisees. This will be Matco's 22 nd consecutive Top 50 ranking and is a testament to its strength as a franchise opportunity.

About Matco ToolsSince 1979, Matco Tools has provided professional mechanics and auto enthusiasts with all the premium tools, storage and equipment they need to get the job done, while also offering best-in-class service and customer support. The company's network of nearly 1,800 premier independent mobile distributors is focused on developing and maintaining trust-based relationships with its customers. Consecutively ranking among the top 50 in Entrepreneur magazine's Franchise 500® for the past 22 years, the company continues to expand throughout the United States and Canada, adding several hundred mobile stores each year. For more information, visit www.matcotools.com/franchise/.

