Match Health Academy Launches Innovative Video-Based Courses On Atrial Fibrillation (AFib)

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Match Health Academy has launched three online, expert-guided, video-based courses designed to help patients and their families better understand and manage AFib. The three courses offered include: AFib Essentials, The Ultimate Guide to Afib Nutrition and The Ultimate Guide to Yoga for AFib. The courses are designed to be easy for patients to understand and provide comprehensive information on how to address the condition.

AFib affects nearly 33.5 million people globally and is associated with a five times higher risk of stroke. 1 As the rate of AFib awareness and diagnosis surges due to broader availability of technologies such as Apple's ECG app, Fitbit ® 's Sense and AliveCor ® 's KardiaMobile, the need for comprehensive AFib education is greater than ever.

"With the increasing prevalence of consumer-focused AFib diagnostic tools, we identified a clear need for AFib educational courses that would not only inform but also empower people to take control of their health," said Kavita Bouknight, co-founder of Match Health. "AFib is a complicated condition that can be overwhelming and knowing where to go after receiving a diagnosis can be frustrating. Our AFib courses offer a clear, comprehensive and visually engaging approach to learning about managing AFib. We're pleased to introduce these courses in September in honor of AFib Awareness Month."

To learn more about the courses, visit https://www.matchhealthacademy.com/course-listing

ABOUT MATCH HEALTH ACADEMY Match Health Academy is an online learning platform with expert-led, self-paced courses, designed to help patients and their families improve their understanding of health conditions, drive awareness of the latest treatment options and provide access to helpful resources.

