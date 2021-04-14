Match Group To Webcast Q1 2021 Earnings Conference Call

DALLAS, April 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Match Group (NASDAQ: MTCH) will webcast a conference call to review its first quarter 2021 financial results on Wednesday, May 5, 2021 at 8:30 a.

DALLAS, April 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Match Group (MTCH) - Get Report will webcast a conference call to review its first quarter 2021 financial results on Wednesday, May 5, 2021 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time (ET). After the close of market trading on Tuesday, May 4, Match Group will publish its first quarter results along with supplemental investor materials, which may include certain forward-looking information, at https://ir.mtch.com.

The live webcast and replay will be open to the public at https://ir.mtch.com.

About Match Group

Match Group (MTCH) - Get Report, through its portfolio companies, is a leading provider of dating services available globally. Our portfolio of brands includes Tinder®, Match®, Meetic®, OkCupid®, Hinge®, Pairs™, PlentyOfFish®, and OurTime®, as well as a number of other brands, each designed to increase our users' likelihood of finding a meaningful connection. Through our portfolio companies and their trusted brands, we provide tailored services to meet the varying preferences of our users. Our services are available in over 40 languages to our users all over the world.

