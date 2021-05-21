Match Group Teams Up With White House To Promote COVID-19 Vaccines

DALLAS, May 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Match Group (MTCH) - Get Report announced today it has teamed up with the White House to promote COVID-19 vaccinations across its leading U.S. brands including Tinder, Match, OkCupid, Hinge, Plenty of Fish, BLK and Chispa. Campaigns will include information on where to find COVID-19 vaccine sites, vaccination badges for singles to display on their profiles, as well as free "Super Likes" and other boost-type features for U.S. users who say they are vaccinated.

The campaigns will launch in the coming weeks and run until July 4th.

"Human connection is so vital for healthy lives -- it's why I am so committed to this business," said Shar Dubey, CEO of Match Group. "We are honored to work with the White House on increasing vaccinations across America, which will allow people to once again meet in person and engage in meaningful ways. This will make dating safer for everyone, everywhere."

For many users across Match Group's dating platforms, COVID-19 vaccinations are seen as a necessary step for singles to be able to date safely in person. Users this year have proactively posted about their vaccine status and say they view this as an important component of compatibility.

Below are examples of vaccine promotion campaigns launching across Match Group:

Tinder -- Members will be able to add a variety of stickers to their profile including "I'm Vaccinated" or "Vaccines Save Lives," with Tinder giving those who support the campaign a free "Super Like" to help them stand out among potential matches starting in early June. Tinder will also launch a "Vaccine Center" with a suite of resources to educate and connect members with their nearest vaccination site. Tinder was introduced on a college campus in 2012 and is the world's most popular app for meeting new people.

Match -- Members will be able to add a new "Vaccinated" badge to their profile to display their vaccine status, with those who participate in the campaign receiving a free "Boost" to help them stand out on the app. As the #1 dating app for singles looking for love, Match is ready to help singles get back to dating safely.

OkCupid -- Daters will be able to add an "I'm Vaccinated" profile badge and be featured within OkCupid's "Vaccinated" stack, its new matching system that lets users search by select categories on the app. Those who participate will also receive a free "Boost." The campaign will begin May 24th . OkCupid is the dating app made famous by its iconic questions that help people "Match on What Matters," creating love around the world for all communities.

Hinge -- Hinge will give users who participate in their vaccination campaign a free "Rose," which indicates to other users that they're especially excited to get to know them. Hinge will encourage users to share their vaccination status on their profile starting June 1st . As the dating app "Designed To Be Deleted," Hinge is excited to help get its community back out on dates and, ultimately, find a relationship.

Plenty of Fish -- Members will be able to add an "I Got My Shot" badge to their profiles in early June. Those who participate will receive 20 Live! credits to use on the Plenty of Fish Live! streaming feature. In the spirit of Plenty of Fish's mission to create low pressure dating experiences, this campaign will provide members with one less question to ask so they can start building meaningful connections.

BLK -- BLK will add a new "Vaxified" profile badge for singles to show their support in ending the COVID-19 pandemic. When singles add the badge to their profile, they will also get a free "Boost" on the app to be one of the first profiles seen by their matches. The feature will be available starting June 1st . BLK is the #1 dating app made for Black singles with over 5 million downloads.

Chispa -- Chispa will add a new "Vacunado" profile badge for Latinx singles to show their support for ending the pandemic. Singles who add the badge to their profile will get a free "Boost," making them one of the first profiles to be seen by their matches. The feature will be available starting June 1st . Chispa is the #1 dating app made for Latino singles with over 4 million downloads (available in English and Spanish).

Additional details on campaigns will be available in the coming weeks.

For more on Match Group's work with the White House, please visit: whitehouse.gov/briefing-room

About Match GroupMatch Group (MTCH) - Get Report, through its portfolio companies, is a leading provider of dating services available globally. Our portfolio of brands includes Tinder®, Match®, Meetic®, OkCupid®, Hinge®, Pairs™, PlentyOfFish®, and OurTime®, as well as a number of other brands, each designed to increase our users' likelihood of finding a meaningful connection. Through our portfolio companies and their trusted brands, we provide tailored services to meet the varying preferences of our users. Our services are available in over 40 languages to our users all over the world.

