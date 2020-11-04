DALLAS, Nov. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Match Group (MTCH) - Get Report posted its third quarter 2020 financial results and related shareholder letter on the investor relations section of its website at https://ir.mtch.com. As announced previously, the Company will host a conference call tomorrow, Thursday, November 5, 2020, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time (ET) to discuss the results. The live webcast and replay will be open to the public at https://ir.mtch.com.

About Match Group

Match Group (MTCH) - Get Report, through its portfolio companies, is a leading provider of dating products available globally. Our portfolio of brands includes Tinder®, Match®, Meetic®, OkCupid®, Hinge®, Pairs™, PlentyOfFish®, and OurTime®, as well as a number of other brands, each designed to increase our users' likelihood of finding a meaningful connection. Through our portfolio companies and their trusted brands, we provide tailored products to meet the varying preferences of our users. Our products are available in over 40 languages to our users all over the world.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/match-group-reports-third-quarter-2020-results-301166523.html

SOURCE Match Group