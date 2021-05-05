Match-Day Presence Of Celebrities Boosts NRL Merchandise Sales, According To The Stubby Club

As some of Hollywood's biggest film icons step out at Stadium Australia for the Sydney derby, NRL merchandise sales spike online.

MELBOURNE, Australia, May 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As some of Hollywood's biggest film icons step out at Stadium Australia for the Sydney derby, NRL merchandise sales spike online.

Hollywood heavyweights Chris Hemsworth, Jeff Goldblum, Natalie Portman and Taika Waititi, were watching on from Russell Crowe's box at Stadium Australia. According to The Stubby Club, their presence and choice of apparel sparked an interest in new-season NRL merch.

Goldblum, Portman and Hemsworth were barracking for the Bunnies in the Sydney derby, and all donned some 2021 Rabbitohs merchandise to prove their loyalty to Crowe's franchise.

This season, many teams, including the Rabbitohs, have launched their 2021 NRL merchandise with new apparel partners. These changes have come as a result of apparel company ISC walking away from their partnership with eight of the league's clubs following a difficult 2020.

As teams began to release their 2021 jumpers in January, many new apparel partners emerged, including Puma, Asics and Dynasty. Many teams also released special edition jumpers for charity in addition to their necessary home and away strips.

While the historic strips have stayed the same - such as the Rabbitohs famous cardinal and myrtle - there have been some major changes made by teams.

The Canberra Raiders have changed their strips to incorporate the return of Canberra Milk as their major sponsor. The club believes that the 2021 jerseys and training apparel will be well received by members and fans. For Melbourne Storm, their new partnership with Castore demonstrates a desire to be different with audacious and creative designs.

Of course, many other items of NRL merchandise beyond jumpers are hot-ticket items amongst members at fans, especially at the start of the season when changes are typically made. More innovative products such as stubby holder dispensers and whiskey stones have also become widely sought-after items, particularly as gifts.

NRL merchandise companies and retailers, such as The Stubby Club, want fans to be able to show their love for NRL any way they can. The Stubby Club has an extensive range of NRL merch available that covers all 16 teams in the league, plus State of Origin Blues and Maroons merch.

With their new merchandise in hand, NRL fans throughout Australia will be able to proudly show their colours throughout the 2021 season just as their favourite Hollywood actors have done.

Related Images

nrl-merchandise.png NRL Merchandise NRL Merchandise

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/match-day-presence-of-celebrities-boosts-nrl-merchandise-sales-according-to-the-stubby-club-301284137.html

SOURCE The Stubby Club