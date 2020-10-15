Matatalab Releases 'Home Edition' Of Award-Winning Coding Robot For Families

Matatalab's new coding set provides hours of hands-on fun while helping children to develop critical thinking skills at home

NEW YORK, Oct. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Matatalab, a leading STEM education solution provider, announces the release of its "Home Edition" coding set to provide children with hours of fun-filled activities at home while learning about sophisticated computer programming concepts.

The Matatalab Coding Set (Home Edition) is suitable for children ages 4 to 7, while an advanced version can be used by children ages 6 to 9. The kit includes the signature "MatataBot" robot, Command Tower, Control Board, 46 Coding Blocks, and storybooks full of activities and challenges, and a gamebook with fun family games.

A Musician Add-on, Artist Add-on, Sensor Add-on, and Animation Add-on provide children with additional challenges. Rather than using pictures and words on a computer screen, it uses physical blocks to represent various programming elements, commands, and flow-of-control structures. By arranging and connecting these blocks, children can create programs and control the robot's behavior. Studies show these kinds of hands-on exercises are one of the best ways to educate kindergarten and primary school-age children.

The coding kit is simple enough for parents and caregivers to understand with little to no coding experience, while a free online course ( $100 value) featuring eight instructional videos with a professional teacher can be used by parents and children learning together at home.

They can also consult product tutorials and activity videos on Matatalab's social media channel and Livestream, which features professional educators. Children can further expand their skills by participating in the Matatalab World Robotics Competition from 2020.

Matatalab products are on the market in more than 50 countries and 1,000 retail channels worldwide, while its coding kit is already in use in more than 4,000 kindergartens and elementary schools. Matatalab products have also received the Family Choice Award, the Academics' Choice Award, and the Creative Child Awards in 2020.

About Matatalab

Matatalab is an education technology company dedicated to providing innovative STEM education solutions for educational institutions and families worldwide. Through a series of tangible coding products and coding enlightenment, Matatalab helps to cultivate computational thinking skills and to prepare children for the digital world. For more information about Matatalab, please visit www.matatalab.com .

