Mat Bisher Joins DDB New York As Chief Creative Officer, Further Fueling The Power Of Creativity Within The New York Office

NEW YORK, Sept. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DDB has announced the appointment of Mat Bisher to Chief Creative Officer, DDB NY to lead creative teams at the network's flagship office. Bisher will work under the creative leadership of DDB Global Chief Creative Officer, Ari Weiss.

Weiss said: "Mat is the type of creative leader who can see the entire board. His influence stretches well beyond the creative department as he inspires teams to find successes on the biggest and hardest problems, as well as on the smallest, unexpected opportunities. He is also a remarkably kind and humble human being who would hate reading me gush on and on about him."

Bisher holds over 24 years of creative experience and has held creative leadership positions at renowned agencies such as McCann, BBDO, Deutsch and Burrell. He spent the majority of his career at McCann Worldgroup where he was most recently EVP, Executive Creative Director. There, Bisher produced award-winning campaigns for clients including Microsoft, U.S. Army, Lockheed Martin, Verizon, MasterCard, Chevy, NY Lottery and Qualcomm.

Bisher said: "I couldn't be more excited to be joining DDB NY as a leader within the incredible, creatively famous DDB global network. I have the greatest respect for Ari and the DDB leadership team. There is a vision in place, and I'm honored to be included in it. This is going to be epic."

Bisher's work has been recognized by Cannes Lions, One Show, D&AD, Webby, Clio, and ANDY. His "Trail View" campaign for Nature Valley was ranked one of the most-awarded digital campaigns in the world and he was included as one of Adweek's Top 100 creatives in advertising. Whether it's a global powerhouse like Microsoft or an iconic state brand like NY Lottery, creativity is the driving force behind everything he does.

Bisher steps in to lead the NY creative team as Lisa Topol and Derek Barnes leave the agency later this month.

Contact: Donna Tobin, Global Chief Marketing & Communications Officer, DDB Worldwide

