Mastronardi Produce West Recognizes Employees After Being Awarded The 2021 Best Of Salinas Award In A Year Of Expanding Distribution

SALINAS, Calif., March 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Mastronardi Produce West is pleased to announce it has been awarded the 2021 Best of Salinas Award in the category of Produce Markets. This prestigious designation is an opportunity to celebrate and recognize the great work of its employees in every aspect of the business.

"We are very proud of this recognition, especially as we heighten our focus on growing as a national leader in produce and continuously serving those who rely on quality, flavorful food - even during the uncertainty of today," says Caitlin Tierney, Business Director, Mastronardi Produce, Western Operations. "We're truly honored to have been recognized with this prestigious award, and we thank our dedicated employees for being the true foundation to our success."

The Salinas Award Program was created to honor and generate public recognition of the achievements and positive contributions of businesses and organizations in and around Salinas. Its mission is to raise the profile of exemplary companies and entrepreneurs among the press, the business community, and the general public.

Receiving this recognition validates that Mastronardi Produce remains a resilient leader who has turned unprecedented challenges into impactful change. With a strategic focus on servicing the Western region, the company continues to make significant inroads into increasing their distribution of fresh and flavorful SUNSET® produce in the region, and in their contribution to Salinas and its surrounding communities.

About Best of Salinas

The Salinas Award Program is an annual awards program honoring the achievements and accomplishments of local businesses throughout the Salinas area. Recognition is given to those companies that have shown the ability to use their best practices and implemented programs to generate competitive advantages and long-term value.

Each year, the Salinas Award Program identifies companies that we believe have achieved exceptional marketing success in their local community and business category. These are local companies that enhance the positive image of small business through service to their customers and our community. These exceptional companies help make the Salinas area a great place to live, work and play.

The Salinas Award Program was established to recognize the best of local businesses in our community. Our organization works exclusively with local business owners, trade groups, professional associations and other business advertising and marketing groups. Our mission is to recognize the small business community's contributions to the U.S. economy.

About Mastronardi Produce Ltd.®

A pioneer and industry leader in the gourmet greenhouse industry, Mastronardi Produce grows and markets nationally recognized products under the SUNSET® brand, including Campari®, Flavor Bombs®, and Angel Sweet® tomatoes. Mastronardi Produce has been family-owned for over 70 years and prides itself on producing consistently flavorful gourmet tomatoes, peppers, cucumbers, and berries.

