Mastercard Realigns International Operations

Mastercard (MA) - Get Mastercard Incorporated Class A Report today announced a series of changes in the leadership of its international operations that will help solidify the company's delivery against strategic priorities outlined at its recent investment community meeting. All appointments are effective January 1, 2022.

Gilberto Caldart, currently president of the company's International Markets, will take on a new role as vice chair of Senior Client Partnerships and Relationships. In this role, he will focus on identifying new opportunities, driving new revenue streams, and managing key customer and partner relationships.

Raghu Malhotra and Ling Hai will lead Mastercard's International Markets as co-presidents. They will advance business strategy, sales, business development, product management and engagements with customers and regulators across Europe, Middle East, Africa, Asia and Latin America.

As part of this International Markets structure, Dimitrios Dosis will serve as president of the newly realigned Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa (EEMEA) region. This expanded region now encompasses 81 markets, with agile, high-potential growth opportunities. Dosis was previously president of Mastercard Advisors, the company's professional services arm. Yasemin Bedir, currently executive vice president for Processors & Community Institutions for the U.S., will lead the newly created Turkey & Commonwealth of Independent States (Turkey & CIS) division reporting to Dosis.

Ari Sarker, currently co-president for Asia Pacific, will become sole president of the region. He will be responsible for overseeing the company's activities in the region including business strategy and operations, sales and marketing, and relationships with governments, banks and merchants. Since joining Mastercard in 2011, Sarker has held an array of leadership roles across geographies.

Linda Kirkpatrick will continue to serve as president of Mastercard's North America operations. Carlo Enrico will continue to be the president of Latin America, and Mark Barnett the president of Europe.

"This evolution of our leadership team reinforces the strength of our people across the organization and around the world," said Michael Miebach, president and CEO of Mastercard. "Each of these leaders have unique skills and experiences, making them well-equipped to navigate an ever-evolving and complex world full of opportunities. They bring commitment and drive to deliver meaningful results and real-world solutions for our customers. I look forward to their partnership."

Background on New International Leadership

Since joining Mastercard in 2000, Raghu Malhotra has held several leadership roles across geographies and functions. For the last five years, he drove the company's global strategy across the Middle East and Africa, delivering many 'global-firsts' that empower millions of people and businesses through interoperable mobile ecosystems. He is a member of the U.S. President's Advisory Council on Doing Business in Africa and the Dubai Chamber of Commerce & Industry International Advisory Council. He also sits on the board for Network International and is a member of the World Economic Forum Africa Business Council.

Ling Hai has served as co-president for Mastercard's Asia Pacific region since 2015, overseeing the company's activities in the region. In this role, he achieved significant growth for Mastercard's business in China and oversaw the company's efforts to achieve market leadership position in Australia. Previously, he served as president of Enterprise Partnerships, based in London. Ling Hai originally joined Mastercard in 2010 to serve as division president of Greater China, a role he held for four-and-a-half years. Ling Hai serves on the board of Cuscal Limited, is a senior advisory board member of CDIB Capital International, and Fellow of Aspen Global Leadership Network.

