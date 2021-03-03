Mastercard Issues $600 Million Sustainability Bond

Mastercard today announced that it has successfully priced a $600 million Sustainability Bond at a fixed rate of 1.90%. This milestone further supports the company's work to build an inclusive and sustainable digital economy through commercially sustainable social impact. Mastercard's global commitments include reaching net zero emissions by 2050 and bringing 1 billion people and 50 million small businesses into the digital economy by 2025.

The proceeds from the Sustainability Bond will support significant progress already made towards maximizing carbon reduction, supporting environmental choices for customers, and fostering inclusive growth. Investors will now have the opportunity to contribute to the advancement of these efforts. Specific green and social projects will align across eleven areas, as outlined in the Mastercard Sustainability Financing Framework and will contribute to the advancement of the UN Sustainable Development Goals.

"No matter where you work or live, we are all in the sustainability business; the future of people, our planet and the economy are inextricably linked," said Michael Miebach, chief executive officer. "To deliver positive social and environmental impact at scale companies need to invest in the technology, insights, and partnerships to make programs commercially sustainable for the long term. Our Sustainability Bond will support both social and green initiatives to drive inclusive and sustainable growth for our company and the communities we serve around the world."

Building an Inclusive and Sustainable Digital Economy

Mastercard leverages its products, services, capital resources and people to address issues of social and economic inequality. As a leader in financial inclusion for more than a decade, last year the company reached a global milestone of achieving financial inclusion for 500 million previously unbanked people. In 2020 Mastercard also committed $250 million to supporting the recovery of small businesses globally and $500 million to closing the racial wealth and opportunity gap in the U.S. starting in seven cities.

In addition to pledging to net zero emissions, Mastercard's environmental progress includes being the first in the payments industry to gain Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) approval for its GHG goals, aligning with the Business Ambition for 1.5°C pledge. The company has also achieved its goal of 100% renewable electricity. By collaborating with banks, merchants and other industry partners Mastercard is supporting consumers with their environmental consumption choices and is committed to regrow 100 million trees over 5 years through the Priceless Planet Coalition.

The 10-year bond will pay interest semi-annually at a fixed rate of 1.90%. Accompanying this 10-year Sustainability Bond was a traditional $700 million 30-year bond that will pay interest semi-annually at a fixed rate of 2.95%. Mastercard expects to allocate the net proceeds from the Sustainability Bond to eligible initiatives within 3 years of the transaction.

The Mastercard Sustainability Financing Framework has been reviewed by Sustainalytics, a Second Party Opinion Provider and is aligned with the Green Bond Principles (2018), Social Bond Principles (2020), Sustainability Bond Guidelines (2018) and Green Loan Principles (2018).

Mastercard is a global technology company in the payments industry. Our mission is to connect and power an inclusive, digital economy that benefits everyone, everywhere by making transactions safe, simple, smart and accessible. Using secure data and networks, partnerships and passion, our innovations and solutions help individuals, financial institutions, governments and businesses realize their greatest potential. Our decency quotient, or DQ, drives our culture and everything we do inside and outside of our company. With connections across more than 210 countries and territories, we are building a sustainable world that unlocks priceless possibilities for all.

Forward Looking Statement

Statements in this press release which are not historical facts are or could be forward-looking and subject to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. When used in this press release, the words "believe", "expect", "could", "may", "would", "will", "trend" and similar words are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Examples of forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements relating to use of proceeds from the offering of the Sustainability Bond and issuance of the Sustainability Bond. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and the company undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statements made in this press release or to conform such statements to actual results or changes in the company's expectations. For additional information on other factors related to Mastercard's overall business that could cause Mastercard's actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward looking statements, please see the company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, and any subsequent reports on Forms 10-Q and 8-K.

