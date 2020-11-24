Master Your Future Takes On The Aging Industrial Complex

SEATTLE, Nov. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As the pandemic ravages nursing homes across the country, an unlikely hero takes on the Aging Industrial Complex in Master Your Future: A Roadmap for the Rest of Your Life, premiering on public television stations...

SEATTLE, Nov. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As the pandemic ravages nursing homes across the country, an unlikely hero takes on the Aging Industrial Complex in Master Your Future: A Roadmap for the Rest of Your Life, premiering on public television stations across the country after Thanksgiving. In this perfectly timed program, retirement visionary and older adult advocate Rajiv Nagaich shares his inspired vision and proven solution for how Americans can live their retirement dreams without worrying about the nightmares.

Your life. Your plan. Your way. In Master Your Future, Rajiv Nagaich explains how to stay in control until the end.

What nightmares? Seven in ten Americans find themselves facing worst-case scenarios in retirement: forced out of their homes against their wishes, outliving their assets, and becoming burdens on their loved ones.

Until now.

In Master Your Future, Rajiv explains why traditional retirement planning leads to retirement nightmares--fragmented planning and a system that leaves older adults and their families adrift. He also shares the revolutionary new approach that has already helped thousands of older Americans overcome their biggest fears about growing old.

"Could you imagine scheduling a routine surgery or booking a ticket for a flight to see your kids knowing that you only had a 30% chance of making it? It's a problem no one can see. Everyone assumes that ending up in a nursing home is just what happens to older Americans. For retirees who discover the truth, usually much too late, it can seem like the system is rigged against them."

According to Rajiv, many people believe that wealth is the solution. "Aging creates problems that money alone can't solve, and without the right plan, even $80 million won't keep you from the nursing home," he noted. "But the good news is that with proper planning, you don't need a huge nest egg to achieve the outcomes you care about most."

Master Your Future explains the essential planning steps for each pillar of a successful retirement: health, housing, financial, legal, and family, and, most importantly, how to develop the framework for all these elements to work in concert toward our most deeply held retirement goals.

Rajiv's unique, pragmatic, and hopeful message for those planning for retirement is grounded in a conviction born of experience. After witnessing his in-laws' struggle with nursing homes and observing others passively accepting the dysfunctional status quo, he asked, "how does the richest country in the world treat its older adults?" Rajiv's rare fearlessness spurred his quest to help America find a better, more humane way to age. In Master Your Future, he talks about his journey in detail, and explains how you can banish the nightmare of ending up in a nursing home, going broke, or becoming a burden.

Ultimately, Rajiv is on a mission to change the way Americans ages. "I want people know that it's possible for them to grow old on their own terms," he added. "You don't have to just passively accept what self-serving industries want you to believe. It's your life. It should be your plan. You should age your way. You should be in control until the end. That's how you Master Your Future."

About: Nationally recognized by his peers for his cutting-edge work with retirees and his contributions to the practice of Elder Law, Rajiv Nagaich was inducted as Fellow by the National Association of Elder Law Attorneys (NAELA) in 2014 and is a three-time winner of the NAELA Pacesetter Award. Since launching AgingOptions in 2006, Rajiv Nagaich has transformed the way millions of people think about, plan for, and navigate retirement. To learn more about Master Your Future and Rajiv Nagaich, visit www.AgingOptions.com/TV.

MEDIA CONTACT Scott Schill877.762.4464 SSchill@agingoptions.com

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/master-your-future-takes-on-the-aging-industrial-complex-301179131.html

SOURCE Aging Options