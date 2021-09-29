Master Plan Investment Group Expands With Three New Team Members

PENNINGTON, N.J., Sept. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Master Plan Investment Group, an award-winning multi-generational wealth management and corporate retirement plan advisory firm announces three new team members: Tajaun Bush, Tameka Jefferson and Samuel Tagget.

Tajaun (TJ) Bush joined as a Paraplanner to provide additional support to address the growing demand for comprehensive financial planning at the firm, an area of substantial growth. He brings industry experience with a bachelor's in Business Administration and Wealth Management from Fairleigh Dickinson University and a certification in Financial Markets from Yale (10/21). In this new role, he will assist with financial planning, investment research, insurance, and marketing.

Tameka Jefferson joined as a Client Services Assistant. She is a US Army Veteran with over 10 years of experience in Law Enforcement. She will support the culture of excellence at the firm in her role, scheduling and providing administrative support for client services. Her professional and personal life experience are a great addition to Master Plan and will certainly enhance the firm's commitment to serve clients' and participants' evolving financial needs through each stage of life.

"We are excited to address our growth with new team members to support the great work we do for clients," said Ka'Neda Bullock, Master Plan's Founder and President.

Samuel (Sam) Tagget, the Retirement Plan Consulting Intern, brings a deep understanding of the changing needs of young professionals entering the workplace. He's a participant in The Philadelphia Center domestic study program as a Business student at Kalamazoo College, in Michigan. His focus on enhancing the Financial Education and Wellness Services offered to corporate retirement plan clients will directly impact solutions to address the unique financial needs of Millennials and Generation Z entering the workforce.

To learn more, please visit: https://www.masterplaninvestmentgroup.com/our-team

