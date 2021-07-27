Master & Dynamic Introduces MW08 Sport Active Noise-Cancelling True Wireless Earphones And Wireless Charge Pad

The MW08 Sport True Wireless Earphones ($349) feature luxe and durable materials, an enhanced fit for workouts, and effortless charging with a new Wireless Charge Pad

NEW YORK, July 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- New York-based premium audio company Master & Dynamic announces the launch of the new MW08 Sport True Wireless Earphones ( $349/€349/£329) and the companion MC100 Wireless Charge Pad ( $69/€69/£59).

MW08 Sport True Wireless Earphones feature luxe, durable materials, wireless charging and an enhanced fit for workouts.

The MW08 Sport is the latest introduction in Master & Dynamic's line of True Wireless Earphones and unites high-performance workout features with elegant design. The shatter-resistant sapphire glass body and Kevlar® fiber case offer a luxe look and are built to withstand any workout. New foam ear tips provide enhanced comfort and a custom fit that stays put no matter what. Wireless charging and up to 42 hours battery life mean you'll never be without your workout playlist.

"Our obsession with materials and technology continues with the MW08 Sport. We are leveraging sapphire glass, a unique material long used in luxury timepieces and more recently in smart phones. Kevlar® is hard to match when it comes to a strength-to-weight ratio. Wireless charging is also something you'll continue to see from Master & Dynamic." says Founder and CEO Jonathan Levine. Built on the successful MW08 platform launched in late March 2021, the MW08 Sport boasts new features tailored to the active user:

Strength Meets Elegance: The MW08 Sport features high-performance materials in a streamlined package. A shatter-resistant sapphire glass body with a metallic finish resists scratches, while an ultra-durable Kevlar® fiber case provides lightweight portability that ensures protection from the elements.

In addition to 5 sizes of silicone fit tips, MW08 Sport comes with 2 sizes of foam ear tips that provide a custom fit that conforms to the shape of your ear and stays put during the toughest workouts. Brilliant Sound in Any Environment : Two ambient listening modes allow users to tune into their surroundings for safety and added awareness outdoors. 11mm Beryllium drivers deliver Master & Dynamic's signature sound, while Qualcomm® Hybrid Active Noise-Cancellation offers an immersive listening experience in any environment so you can focus on your workout.

: Two ambient listening modes allow users to tune into their surroundings for safety and added awareness outdoors. 11mm Beryllium drivers deliver Master & Dynamic's signature sound, while Qualcomm® Hybrid Active Noise-Cancellation offers an immersive listening experience in any environment so you can focus on your workout. Battery and Wireless Charging: Up to 12 hours playtime, an additional 30 hours of battery life in the case, and convenient induction wireless charging make staying powered-up between workouts and other activities effortless. Along with the launch of the MW08 Sport, Master & Dynamic is introducing a new companion accessory, the MC100 Wireless Charging Pad. The MC100 is crafted from coated canvas and has a cast aluminum base that enhances heat dissipation for optimal charging efficiency. MC100 can supply up to 10 watts of power to compatible devices and MW08 Sport can also be charged via the included USB-C cable and USB-A adapter.

Master & Dynamic's MW08 Sport Active Noise-Cancelling True Wireless Earphones ( $349/€349/ £329) are available in Black Sapphire Glass/Black Kevlar®, Silver Sapphire Glass/Black Kevlar®, Blue Sapphire Glass/Black Kevlar®, and Green Sapphire Glass/Black Kevlar®. MC100 Wireless Charge Pad ( $69/€69/£59) is available in Silver/Grey and Gunmetal/Black. Both will be available for purchase at masterdynamic.com , masterdynamic.eu , and masterdynamic.co.uk starting July 27, 2021.

About Master & Dynamic

Since its launch in 2014, New York City-based premium audio brand Master & Dynamic has released a variety of award-winning audio products ranging from wired and wireless headphones to a wireless speaker; most recently the MW07 True Wireless Earphones were recognized for world class design as the winner of The Red Dot Award: Product Design 2019. With an unrelenting attention to craft and detail, Master & Dynamic has a deep passion for building beautifully crafted and technically sophisticated sound tools to help focus, inspire and transport your mind.

Designed to be modern yet timeless, Master & Dynamic products utilize only the finest materials and are engineered to last, creating the perfect balance of aesthetics, strength, comfort and exceptional sound. With collaborations from world-renowned luxury brands like Louis Vuitton and Leica Camera, Master & Dynamic believes mastery is a never-ending exploration requiring a dynamic approach. Our sound tools can be found in over 500 partner stores around the world. View the entire collection at www.masterdynamic.com and join the conversation at @masterdynamic.

Qualcomm is a trademark or registered trademark of Qualcomm Incorporated. aptX is a trademark or registered trademark of Qualcomm Technologies International, Ltd.

Qualcomm ANC, Qualcomm aptX, Qualcomm cVc and Qualcomm TrueWireless are products of Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries.

Kevlar® is a trademark of affiliates of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. and used under license by Master & Dynamic.

