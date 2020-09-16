Massachusetts CBD Manufacturer High Purity Natural Products Introduces USDA Certified Organic CBD Product Line, Including Two New Beauty Products

A leading wholesale CBD supplier, High Purity's new organic line brings premium quality USA grown and manufactured CBD products to white-label and private label global supply chain

High Purity Natural Products of Southbridge, Mass - www.highpuritynaturalproducts.com, has announced the inclusion of USDA Certified Organic CBD products to their ever-expanding offerings.

"We are calling this our Farm Stand Fresh line," said Mike Matton, President of High Purity. "This product lineup is the CBD equivalent to purchasing fresh apple cider at the local farmstand. We are very excited to bring these to market for our retailers."

Matton noted that the new Farm Stand line of fresh CBD goods comes from a hand-selected, proprietary plant species, grown, harvested, and processed organically. He also noted that the process of obtaining the USDA Organic certification is an arduous one that includes certifying that the growing fields meet strict pesticide-free criteria for seven years before planting, including neighboring property.

High Purity is offering four certified organic CBD products to begin.

Organic Immune Boost Tincture - This tincture is optimally blended to provide a natural boost to the immune system. It features organic, distilled hemp extract with a hint of citrus.

Organic Sleep Tincture- This tincture features pure organic

whole hemp plant extract with a hint of lavender and

lemonade, perfectly formulated to promote deep sleep, naturally.

Organic Eye Cream - Anti-aging powered by organic ingredients

providing long-lasting hydration. Nourishing eye cream with pure organic oils, vitamin E, hyaluronic acids, and moisture complexes contributes to the eye area's best organic care.

Organic Beauty Salve - Natural beauty enhanced by organic ingredients, this daily use salve will make skin radiant and healthy with a perfect blend of organic oils and pure CBD.

High Purity Natural Products is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Future Farm Technologies, a leading supplier of top quality health and wellness products, including those made from hemp, to meet the burgeoning demand in the US and global markets.

