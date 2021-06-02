Massachusetts Attorney General Files Regulations To Improve Conditions For Egg-Laying Hens

BOSTON, June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Office of Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey has just filed long-awaited regulations which ensure that egg-laying hens are provided at least 1.5 square feet of living space each. The regulations also specify space requirements for breeding pigs and veal calves. The document can be obtained here.

The release of regulations by Attorney General Healey's Office is the result of a lawsuit filed by the Humane Farming Association (HFA) - the nation's leading farm-animal protection organization. HFA sued the Attorney General's Office for its failure to issue the regulations by January 2020 as required by law.

In 2016, Massachusetts voters approved Question 3, a ballot measure which requires that egg-laying hens be provided no less than 1.5 square feet of floor space each. The Attorney General had refused to issue Question 3 implementing regulations, while the egg industry fought for - and continues to push - legislation that would repeal the 1.5 square foot standard and replace it with a cruel 1 square foot per hen. Passage of such legislation would enable the industry to crowd 50% more hens into egg factories than allowed by the ballot measure. Question 3, which was approved by 78% of Massachusetts voters, is scheduled to take effect this January.

"We are gratified that our lawsuit prompted the release of these much-needed standards," said Humane Farming Association National Director Bradley Miller. "We can now devote our full attention to defeating the egg industry's proposed legislation (H. 864 & S. 36) which is designed to repeal these long-awaited standards. Passage of these rotten egg bills would be a devastating setback to farm-animal protection and a major betrayal of Massachusetts voters," said Miller.

About HFA The Humane Farming Association (HFA) is dedicated to the protection of farm animals and operates the nation's largest farm-animal sanctuary. Founded in 1985 and over 270,000 members strong, HFA is nationally recognized for its groundbreaking anti-cruelty campaigns.

Contact: Bradley Miller (415) 485-1495 bmiller@hfa.org

Related Links https://www.hfa.org https://stoptherotteneggbill.org/

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/massachusetts-attorney-general-files-regulations-to-improve-conditions-for-egg-laying-hens-301303554.html

SOURCE Humane Farming Association