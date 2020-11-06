Mass Timber Business Case Details Presented For The First Time At WoodWorks Wood Design Symposium

WASHINGTON, Nov. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Next week's symposium from the wood education leaders at WoodWorks will feature what has long represented a gap in mass timber construction — real information on real deals presented by developers of successful...

Presented over two half days on Nov. 11 and 12, the symposium is a blend of the latest wood building design trends, such as mass timber, tall wood, and approaches like modular and passive house that can increase the value of multi-family buildings. Topics also include the potential of innovative wood buildings to improve forest health and wildfire resiliency, presented by experts in those fields.

Day 1 > Getting Real with Mass Timber: Behind the Deals and Value Proposition

+ Virtual Building Tours and project team Q&As:

Catalyst in Spokane, WA - 5-story CLT office building

The Soto in San Antonio, TX - 6-story hybrid of DLT and glulam

Day 2 > Trends in Multi-Family Design: Technical Details and Lessons Learned for Wood Structures

+ Virtual Building Tours and project team Q&As:

One De Haro in San Francisco, CA - 4-story CLT office building

Railyard Flats in Sioux Falls, SD - 4-story hybrid of DLT and light wood-frame

Full agenda and registration details

Who should attend: Developers/building owners, architects, structural engineers, general contractors and anyone interested in the impacts and use of innovative wood building materials in the U.S.

Flexible cost: $50/day ( $40 without tours) or $80 for both days (with tours)

Get the knowledge, get the credits: Up to 4.5 AIA/CES (HSW) LUs or PDH credits, or 0.45 ICC credits (per day)

Photo credit: Catalyst - Spokane, WA; Katerra - MGA | Michael Green Architecture; © Ben Benschneider

