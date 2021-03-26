Mass Shootings And Woke Agenda In New Martha Rosenberg Story At NewsBlaze

FOLSOM, Calif., March 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The story, " Don't Use Mass Shootings for Woke Agenda," at NewsBlaze covers the recent uptick in mass shootings that backed off in 2019-2020.

FOLSOM, Calif., March 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The story, " Don't Use Mass Shootings for Woke Agenda," at NewsBlaze covers the recent uptick in mass shootings that backed off in 2019-2020. NewsBlaze announces senior reporter Martha Rosenberg's latest coverage, continuing the "underreported political middleground series,"

Rosenberg reports on the way in which mainstream media try to fit current stories into a narrative they care about or one they think readers should care about, adding their spin to what should be a third-party disinterested journalistic news report.

The stories are deadly serious but the media's intent is to place the blame on a strawman of their choosing. Their actions effectively play a one-sided political role rather than report actual events.

The story can be seen in conjunction with the previous story "America Choking on Wokism," in which Rosenberg reported on Chicago latte liberals upbraiding strangers in public for "alleged racism or other imputed dark beliefs." See https://newsblaze.com/thoughts/opinions/america-choking-on-wokism_176066/

These stories are part of the NewsBlaze "Underreported Political Middle Ground Series that was announced in September 2020:

About Martha Rosenberg

Martha Rosenberg is the senior Health Reporter for NewsBlaze, and contributes to British Medical Journal (BMJ), Consumer Reports, Public Citizen, the Annenberg Center for Health Journalism at the University of Southern California at San Francisco and the Nieman Foundation for Journalism at Harvard University. She has appeared on CSPAN, National Public Radio and lectured at the medical school and university levels.

Trained in pharmacology, Rosenberg has successfully given voice to whistleblowers in both the drug and food industries who have sought to expose wrongdoing against workers, patients and the public.

Martha Rosenberg has been an important part of the NewsBlaze team since sending her first story to NewsBlaze in December 2006. Her work can be seen on the Martha Rosenberg profile page.

About NewsBlaze Pty. Ltd.

NewsBlaze was founded in 2004 as an independent online newspaper and information portal, forming relationships with other publishers and wire services. NewsBlaze covers broad topics of interest to readers worldwide, which has helped build a loyal, global following of readers, especially in Australia, North America and Europe.

In addition, as the lead Syndicate Partner of the World City Press Network, NewsBlaze provides news, editing and content services for the publishers that make up the World City Press Network. Visit NewsBlaze.com to learn more.

