Mass Notification Systems Market By Component, Application, Deployment Mode, Organization Size, Vertical And Region - Global Forecast To 2026

DUBLIN, Feb. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Mass Notification Systems Market by Component (Solutions and Services), Application (Business Continuity and Management), Deployment Mode, Organization Size, Vertical (IT and Telecom, Transportation and Logistics), and Region - Global Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global MNS market size is projected to grow from USD 8.0 billion in 2020 to USD 27.3 billion by 2026, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 20.5% during the forecast period. MNS solutions offer the ability to designate different groups so companies can reach the right people with the right message quickly. Organizations can create a group for different shifts so if someone tests positive for COVID-19, they can alert people who may have been working the same shift. This helps alert people about potential exposure, without causing panic with those who were not working at the time. This functionality can also extend to creating groups and zones for particular areas. If only one building or floor was exposed, it might only be necessary to alert people who were in the same area.

Moreover, being able to reach people via on-premises and mobile devices with health and safety information and new procedures due to the pandemic, helps minimize confusion and disruptions. Therefore, many organizations are utilizing MNS to share critical information with people in a timely manner. As local regulations change, the versatility of mass notifications can expand beyond simple alerting to help notify about events that impact their wellbeing. In this blog post, we'll outline three practical use cases for mass notification during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Business Continuity and Management: The fastest-growing segment of the MNS market, by application.

Businesses across the world experience unexpected events that can hamper normal business operations and these events can occur at any given time. Business continuity and management teams of SMEs or large enterprises depend on an efficient MNS solution that is implemented on-premises or in the enterprise cloud to help conduct business operations as usual. MNS solutions help incident response teams within an organization to report to, in case of any potential crisis and communicate and notify employees and higher management with necessary guidelines that need to be followed to address the crisis. Real-time notifications help businesses to continue their business operations until the disruptions are eliminated. Sending alerts with the help of MNS in the initial stage of any business interruption becomes critical for the business to prevent loss of life and business-critical resources. Various internal departments within enterprises such as IT, facility management, HR teams, payroll teams as well as security teams utilize MNS solutions to broadcast messages to the right recipients at the right time, further helping the business and its management to continue its operations.

Large Enterprises: The largest growing segment of the MNS market.

Large enterprises need complex and highly scalable security systems and services as compared to SMEs. These customers operate across multiple locations in different geographies; hence, they require a solution, which offers elevated integration capabilities and is capable of large-scale seamless integration of security operations. In addition to network infrastructure complexity and requirements, large enterprises are at high risk for breaches and other cyber and physical crimes. The combination of the complexity and high risks requires large systems that are fully integrated and can utilize the best and utmost reliable technology. Large enterprises have started adopting cloud-based MNS and services, owing to the scalability and real-time decision-making capabilities it offers to them. The adoption of an MNS enables enterprises to mitigate and manage risks. These systems help notify personnel beforehand, which helps avoid damages and the related costs as well as increases the overall RoI.

APAC: The fastest-growing region in the MNS market.

APAC is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, due to the increase in demand for MNS solutions and services. Growing economies in countries such as China, Japan, India, and South Korea provide huge opportunities for the adoption of the MNS solution and services in the APAC region. Meanwhile, North America is projected to hold the largest market size during the forecast period.

Key Topics Covered: 1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the Mass Notification Systems Market4.2 Market: Top Three Applications4.3 Market: by Region4.4 MNS Market in North America, by Solution and Application 5 Market Overview and Industry Trends5.1 Introduction5.2 Market Dynamics5.2.1 Drivers5.2.1.1 Rising Demand for Public Safety and Security to Boost the Adoption of MNS5.2.1.2 Increasing Implementation of Ip-Based Notification Devices5.2.1.3 High Adoption of MNS Across Hospitals and Medical Facilities5.2.2 Restraints5.2.2.1 Inadequate Rules and Regulations Across Verticals5.2.2.2 Stringent Privacy Regulations Pertaining to Access to Individual Data5.2.3 Opportunities5.2.3.1 Extensive Demand in the Energy and Utilities Vertical5.2.3.2 Growing Deployment of Cloud-Based MNS5.2.4 Challenges5.2.4.1 Addressing a Rise in the Number of Cyberattacks Through Mass Notification Messages5.2.4.2 Hardware Infrastructure Prone to Single-Point Failures5.3 Mass Notification Systems Market: COVID-19 Impact5.3.1 Drivers and Opportunities5.3.2 Restraints and Challenges5.3.3 Cumulative Growth Analysis5.4 Ecosystem5.5 Use Cases Analysis5.5.1 Pentagon Force Protection Agency Selects Blackberry's Athoc Crisis Communication Platform to Establish Crisis Communication5.5.2 Laguna Honda Hospital Uses Singlewire Software's Notification System to Track Patients Whereabouts5.5.3 Kawasaki Motors Corporation, USA Selects Alertmedia's MNS to Connect Employees During Critical Events5.6 Patent Analysis5.6.1 Ai-Based Telecommunications Patents, by Application Field5.7 Pricing Model Analysis5.8 Value Chain Analysis5.9 Technology Analysis5.9.1 5G and Mass Notification Systems5.9.2 Artificial Intelligence and Mass Notifications Systems5.9.3 Internet of Things and Mass Notifications Systems5.10 Market: COVID-19 Impact5.11 Porter's Five Force Analysis5.11.1 Threat of New Entrants5.11.2 Threat of Substitutes5.11.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers5.11.4 Bargaining Power of Buyers5.11.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry 6 Mass Notification Systems Market, by Component6.1 Introduction6.1.1 Component: Market Drivers6.1.2 Component: COVID-19 Impact6.2 Solutions6.2.1 In-Building Solutions6.2.2 Wide Area Solutions6.2.3 Distributed Recipient Solutions6.3 Services6.3.1 Professional Services6.3.2 Managed Services 7 Mass Notification Systems Market, by Application7.1 Introduction7.1.1 Application: Market Drivers7.1.2 Application: COVID-19 Impact7.2 Emergency Response7.3 Business Continuity and Management7.4 Public Warnings and Alerting 8 Mass Notification Systems Market, by Deployment Mode8.1 Introduction8.1.1 Deployment Mode: Market Drivers8.1.2 Deployment Mode: COVID-19 Impact8.2 On-Premises8.3 Cloud 9 Mass Notification Systems Market, by Organization Size9.1 Introduction9.1.1 Organization Size: Mass Notification Market Drivers9.1.2 Organization Size: COVID-19 Impact9.2 Large Enterprises9.3 Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises 10 Mass Notification Systems Market, by Vertical10.1 Introduction10.1.1 Vertical: Market Drivers10.1.2 Vertical: COVID-19 Impact10.2 Education10.3 Energy and Utilities10.4 Government10.5 Healthcare and Life Sciences10.6 It and Telecom10.7 Media and Entertainment10.8 Transportation and Logistics10.9 Other Verticals 11 Mass Notification Systems Market, by Region11.1 Introduction11.2 North America11.3 Europe11.4 Asia-Pacific11.5 Middle East and Africa11.6 Latin America 12 Competitive Landscape12.1 Overview12.2 Market Evaluation Framework12.3 Market Share, 202012.4 Historic Revenue Analysis of Key Market Players12.5 Company Evaluation Matrix Definitions and Methodology12.6 Company Evaluation Matrix, 202012.6.1 Stars12.6.2 Emerging Leaders12.6.3 Pervasive Companies12.6.4 Participants12.7 Strength Product Portfolio (Global)12.8 Business Strategy Excellence (Global)12.9 Startup/SME Company Evaluation Matrix, 202012.9.1 Progressive Companies12.9.2 Responsive Companies12.9.3 Dynamic Companies12.9.4 Starting Blocks12.10 Strength Product Portfolio (Startup/SME)12.11 Business Strategy Excellence (Startup/SME) 13 Company Profiles13.1 Introduction13.2 Motorola Solutions13.3 IBM13.4 Blackberry13.5 Eaton13.6 Honeywell13.7 Siemens13.8 Everbridge13.9 Google13.10 Blackboard13.11 Desktop Alert13.12 Onsolve13.13 Singlewire Software13.14 Xmatters13.15 Regroup Mass Notification13.16 Alertus13.17 Johnson Controls13.18 Federal Signal Corporation13.19 Rave Mobile Safety13.20 Alertfind13.21 Ati Systems13.22 Crisisgo13.23 Omnilert13.24 Catalyst Technologies13.25 Omnigo13.26 Klaxon 14 Adjacent and Related Markets14.1 Introduction14.2 Incident and Emergency Management Market - Global Forecast to 202514.2.1 Market Definition14.2.2 Incident and Emergency Management Market, by Component14.2.2.1 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Component, 2014-202514.2.2.2 Solution14.2.2.3 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Solution, 2014-202514.2.2.4 Service14.2.2.5 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Service, 2014-202514.2.2.6 Communication System14.2.2.7 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Communication System, 2014-202514.2.3 Incident and Emergency Management Market, by Simulation14.2.4 Incident and Emergency Management Market, by Vertical14.2.4.1 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Vertical, 2014-202514.2.5 Incident and Emergency Management Market, by Region 15 Appendix15.1 Industry Experts15.2 Discussion Guide

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7sm7vq

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mass-notification-systems-market-by-component-application-deployment-mode-organization-size-vertical-and-region---global-forecast-to-2026-301232437.html

SOURCE Research and Markets