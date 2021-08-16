Mass Megawatts Announces Video Soon For Demonstrating A Three To Five Year Payback In Many Locations

WORCESTER, Mass., Aug. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mass Megawatts Wind Power Inc. (OTC PINK: MMMW) announces that a new video will be on its website www.massmegawatts.com before the end of August explaining its higher rate of return than stationary solar projects of a similar rated capacity. Using patent pending innovations for solar installations, the new technology allows a project to pay for itself within three to five years at many locations. In states like Massachusetts and New York, the payback with state incentives would be close to three years. The solar tracker units would have less than ten percent additional cost on a given solar project while producing more than thirty percent more electricity. One key advantage is the ability to reduce cost by using a low-cost method for protection against high wind events. Unlike other solar tracking technologies, the Mass Megawatts STS utilizes a low-cost structure that adds stability to the overall system while also improving energy production levels. The STS also uses a proprietary mechanical innovation to limit dynamic and static loading on the tracker, which can occur during periods of high wind and extreme weather. The solar panels attached to the solar tracker platform would force the face of the panels to turn 90 degrees from the direction of the wind. The system allows a slip feature during high wind conditions. It avoids that need for additional material and cost for protection.

The patented pending, Mass Megawatts 'Solar Tracking System' (STS) is designed to automatically adjust the position of solar panels throughout the day to receive an optimal level of direct sunlight. The STS allows Mass Megawatts to reduce the number of solar panels needed to generate the rated capacity.

Commercial customers can benefit from the use solar trackers if the electric bills have surcharges during the peak use of electricity during the day. There is an additional opportunity to save a substantial amount of money. An example is avoiding the 50% higher cost of electricity after 2PM in the afternoon which would not have been collected by the solar panels without solar trackers. Most of the additional electricity that solar panels generate with the solar trackers are in the early morning or late afternoon. The demand for electricity is higher between 2PM and 6PM. It is a great opportunity to save (or earn) money on the cost of electricity with the growing number of utilities implementing time of use pricing plans. The power companies encourage customers to consume energy during off peak hours when electricity is cheap and discourage energy consumption when the cost to produce electricity is high. As an opportunity to save (or earn) money, the solar trackers help generate more electricity than stationary solar panels in the late afternoon when the selling price of electricity is higher with many "time of use" plans implemented by utilities in places like California. The peak electricity paying the best prices happen in the afternoon and early evening when air conditioning use increases with people returning home from work. The movement of solar trackers throughout the day can avoid the reduction of solar power production of stationary solar units in the late afternoon. The increased power production during these critical higher cost periods can avoid some of the strain on the grid during those critical hours.

Additionally, Mass Megawatts recently noted larger benefits of solar power output in the northern part of the United States and Canada. Mass Megawatts patent pending solar tracker has its highest output in the northern climates in relation to commercial horizontal single axis solar trackers power output on the market. It would still have a higher output than commercial horizontal solar trackers in the southern parts of North America closer to the equator. In summary, the Mass Megawatts tracker is most competitive in the northern and colder climate. The taller profile of the Mass Megawatts tracker is not parallel to the ground unlike commercial horizontal single axis trackers. The Mass Megawatts trackers maintain a constant angle of solar incidence when the sun is lower in the sky. The Mass Megawatts tracker also avoid the need to space units for the limiting of shading and energy losses which is an issue with vertical single axis trackers and dual axis units.

