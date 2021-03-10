Mass Casualty Commission Issues Call For Applications For Participation (Standing)

HALIFAX and TRURO, NS, March 10, 2021 /CNW/ - Today, the Mass Casualty Commission is issuing a Call for Applications for Participation (sometimes referred to as "standing").

HALIFAX and TRURO, NS, March 10, 2021 /CNW/ - Today, the Mass Casualty Commission is issuing a Call for Applications for Participation(sometimes referred to as "standing"). This process allows individuals and groups to apply to participate in the Commission's proceedings and to apply for funding. These proceedings include the fact-finding and policy aspects of the Commission's activities.

Certain people were already granted an opportunity for appropriate participation in the Orders-in-Council establishing the Commission: the victims and families of the victims and the federal and provincial governments have this opportunity. Unless a member of these two groups, an individual or group must show a "direct and substantial interest" in the Commission's mandate. Others asserting a substantial and direct interest in the subject matter of the Commission may now apply to participate. They may seek to participate on their own behalf, be represented by a lawyer, or, with the approval of the Commissioners, by a non-lawyer (a "representative"). The manner of participation of the persons given participant status will be determined by the Commissioners.

The Commissioners may also make recommendations for funding to the Clerk of the Privy Council to support an applicant's ability to participate in the Commission where, in the view of the Commissioners, that person would not otherwise be able to participate.

Application ProcessAny individual or group who wishes to be a participant must complete an application, available on the Mass Casualty Commission website, no later than April 6, 2021: https://masscasualtycommission.ca/participation/.

Additional background information on the Applications for Participation includes:

Victims and families of victims do not need to complete a form for participation.

Members of the public who wish to observe Commission activities may do so without seeking participant status.

Commissioners will make decisions on participation and funding based on the written information provided in the application form and the accompanying documentation.

Results of applications for participation and funding will be listed on the Commission website.

About the Mass Casualty Commission: The Joint Federal/Provincial Commission into the April 2020 Nova Scotia Mass Casualty (the "Mass Casualty Commission") is an independent public inquiry created to examine the April 18-19, 2020 mass casualty in Nova Scotia and to provide meaningful recommendations to help protect Canadians in the future. For more Information, see https://masscasualtycommission.ca/.

