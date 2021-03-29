Masonite Launches DuraStyle™ Wood Doors With AquaSeal™

Masonite International Corporation (NYSE: DOOR), today announced the launch of DuraStyle™ exterior wood doors with AquaSeal™ technology, engineered to protect the natural beauty of wood doors.

AquaSeal™ technology employs a patented process that seals the edges of wood panels and glass inserts with a clear barrier engineered to protect against water penetration, a leading cause of door failure. DuraStyle™ exterior wood doors are constructed with premium components and assembled by skilled Masonite employees. They are backed by a five-year limited warranty and can deliver up to 22 times the protection against water penetration compared to exterior wood doors without AquaSeal™.

Masonite offers DuraStyle™ wood doors in a vast array of door designs, sticking types, panel profiles, wood varieties and glass options to meet the diverse range of residential design needs. The doors are now available through Masonite distribution partners.

ABOUT MASONITE

Masonite International Corporation is a leading global designer, manufacturer, marketer and distributor of interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets. Since 1925, Masonite has provided its customers with innovative products and superior service at compelling values. Masonite currently serves approximately 7,600 customers in 60 countries. Additional information about Masonite can be found at www.masonite.com.

