Maslo Ai And Lactation Lab Launch First Empathetic Companion App For Breastfeeding Mothers

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Maslo ai , the leader in AI-driven empathetic computing, and Lactation Lab , the first at-home milk collection and full-spectrum breast milk analysis solution, today released 'Emily,' the world's first digital companion for new moms. A mobile app built using Maslo's revolutionary technology, Emily is designed to support breastfeeding mothers as they track their own wellness (mental and physical) via daily journaling/tracking and the nutritional makeup of their breast milk including vitamin content, proteins, and environmental toxins.

"After the birth of my second child, I noticed she wasn't gaining weight despite getting enough milk. Being a doctor and a mother, I sought answers everywhere but realized there was a void in the market that would not allow mothers to test the health of breast milk themselves," said Dr. Stephanie Canale, MD and Founder, Lactation Lab. "Ultimately, due to an iron-deficiency, anemia, and low B-12 levels, my daughter developed spina bifida. I knew in an instant I needed to utilize technology to ensure mothers felt empowered and confident in breastfeeding their children. Additionally, there are numerous personal and social stressors today that impact mothers, so I wanted to take it one step further and create a confidante that gave mothers confidence and comfort during what can be a difficult time."

Emily aims to assist new mothers by tracking baby's feedings, diaper outputs, and growth charts, in addition to mom's diet, vitamin and supplement intake. The app also serves as a hub for educational content targeting a woman's journey through preconception counseling, pregnancy, lactation and returning to work.

Using Maslo's open-source AI-based empathetic computing, Emily learns to synthesize human emotions through signal processing across various data collection points such as verbal tone, facial expressions, typed language and more. This approach opens up entirely new possibilities for users to deepen relationships with technology moving away from a traditional transactional digital assistant model and into a more companion-based approach.

"Our goal at Maslo is to make technology that cares about humans, and ultimately make this world a better place. Emily is more than just an app, it is a companion that offers empathetic, AI-enhanced emotional support in the form of everyday check-ins, tracking mood, energy, sleep patterns and anxiety, helping mother, child and family thrive," said Ross Ingram, Co-Founder and CEO, Maslo ai. "Though some may argue machines can't have human emotions we disagree. We're using human thought and emotion to create companions that can help all of us in our daily lives no matter the challenge. The use cases involving empathetic computing are limitless. Empathetic digital companions are the positive side of what's possible with AI, and with Emily we've created a companion for mothers to give them knowledge and confidence that they are doing what's right for their child."

In addition to providing empathetic support, the information Emily tracks can be easily exported and shared with medical professionals to provide a more complete picture of how mother and child are doing. Future capabilities are already in the works for Emily, including additional customized diagnostic testing that can be performed within the comfort of your home.

Emily can be downloaded for both Apple and Android devices.

About Lactation Lab:

Lactation Lab empowers mothers and optimizes their children's nutrition using a research-based approach to maternal diet. Lactation Lab was founded with a mission to bring scientific advancement to the field of breast milk research and for the first time ever offer a comprehensive, personalized analysis of a mother's breast milk. Using the latest academic research and most advanced lab technologies, our team of dedicated physicians, research scientists and clinicians has truly innovated in a field that has long been neglected by science.

About Maslo ai:

Based in Los Angeles, CA, Maslo is a leader in developing open-sourced empathetic computing solutions to create AI experiences that help humanity. At Maslo, we're teaching our machines to synthesize human thought and emotional data using signal processing techniques across various data collection points. We work to apply empathetic computing solutions in various industries including gaming, transportation, education, HR, social services and healthcare, and more - fostering connections between people and between humans and their technology for the betterment of both business and humanity. For additional information visit us at www.maslo.ai or on Twitter , Instagram or our blog .

