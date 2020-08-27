MaskMarket.com Unveils LED Smart Mask

New Mask Offers Consumers a Unique Opportunity To Show Off an Electronic Smile and More

COMMERCE TWP, Mich., Aug. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MaskMarket.com is unveiling a new LED Smart Mask today that will allow mask wearers a unique opportunity to show off an electronic smile and much more.

View YouTube video here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=B7YTTolik-M

The sound-activated LED Smart Mask lights up and simulates facial expressions for talking and also offers the mask wearer an opportunity to show off a big, fun smile. MaskMarket.com was able to create a light board inside the mask, which is sound activated and syncs with the wearer's voice.

"Masks are saving lives, are an integral part of our daily routine and not going away any time soon," said Fred Hajjar, Co-Owner of MaskMarket.com. "So, we wanted to create a new, unique mask for our customers to keep safe, enjoy and stand out amongst the crowd. The LED Smart Mask also makes a great gift for a friend of family member."

The mask cost is $47.95 plus shipping and handling.

The black-colored mask is only available at MaskMarket.com. For bulk orders, please call 248-888-0996.

About MaskMarket.comMaskMarket.com produces designs and produces reusable, machine washable PPE face masks made in the U.S.A. Available in stock styles or create a customizable design with a favorite image or logo. For each mask sold, MaskMarket.com will donate a five-layer filter protected face mask to essential workers. To order or for more information, visit maskmarket.com.

