Mask Market To Reach $15,696.2 Million By 2030, COVID-19 Is Causing Sharp Surge In Demand: P&S Intelligence

NEW YORK, Sept. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Valued at $2,141.3 million in 2019, the global surgical, face, and respiratory mask market is predicted to reach a valuation of $15,696.2 million in 2030. Furthermore, the market would advance at a CAGR of 5.7% between 2020 and 2030. The market is being driven by the rising air pollution in many countries, increasing incidence of airborne infections, soaring geriatric population, and ballooning number of surgeries all over the world.

In the forthcoming years, the surgical category is predicted to register faster growth in the surgical, face, and respiratory mask market, than the respiratory one, due to the rising prevalence of airborne diseases and the growing number of surgeries being performed across the world. In addition to this, the COVID-19 pandemic has caused a sharp surge in the sales of surgical masks. This is because it has been found that these masks considerably reduce the spread of the virus.

Get the sample copy of this report at: https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/facial-surgical-mask-market/report-sample

Based on region, the surgical, face, and respiratory mask market is divided into Asia-Pacific (APAC), Europe, North America, Latin America (LATAM), and Middle East and Africa (MEA). Out of these, the market registered the highest growth in the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region in the years gone by and this trend is predicted to continue in the future years as well. This would be because of the mushrooming sales of surgical, respiratory, and face masks due to the rising incidence of airborne diseases and the soaring pollution levels in the regional countries. Furthermore, with the growing number of medical centers and healthcare professionals in the APAC countries, the sales of personal protective equipment are expected to skyrocket in the region in the coming years.

Browse report with detailed TOC on Surgical, Face, and Respiratory Mask Market Research Report: By Distribution Channel (Indirect Channel, Direct Channel), Type (Respiratory, Surgical), End User (Hospital, Individual, ASC, Clinic) - Industry Size, Share, Trends, Drivers, Development and Demand Forecast to 2030 @ https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/facial-surgical-mask-market

The players operating in the global surgical, face, and respiratory mask market are increasingly taking various strategic measures such as expanding their manufacturing capacities in order to boost the sales of these masks and make them available to as many people as possible. For example, Alpha Pro Tech Ltd. revealed in February 2020 that it intends to increase the production capacity of its N-95 particulate respirator face mask soon in order to meet the growing requirement for these masks because of the COVID-19 infection. The World Health Organization (WHO) has declared this infection a pandemic.

Make enquiry about this report @ https://www.psmarketresearch.com/send-enquiry?enquiry-url=facial-surgical-mask-market

Some of the major players operating in the global surgical, face, and respiratory mask market are Prestige Ameritech, Shanghai Gangkai Purification Products Co. Ltd., Aero Pro Co. Ltd., Louis M. Gerson Company Inc., Makrite Industries Inc., Dynarex Corporation, Foss Performance Materials, Uvex Group, Kowa Company Ltd., Ansell Limited, Moldex-Metric Inc., Medline Industries Inc., Mölnlycke Health Care AB, Kimberly-Clark Corporation, cleanroom.de GmbH, Alpha Pro Tech Ltd., 3M Company, and Honeywell International Inc.

Browse More Reports

Medical Gloves Market

North America dominates the global medical gloves market, mainly owing to the increasing demand for medical gloves from healthcare settings, rising incidence of COVID-19, and presence of key players in the region. Asia-Pacific (APAC) is expected to witness lucrative growth in the coming years, as a result of the surging geriatric population and increasing demand for these gloves from the clinics, diagnostic centers, and hospitals in the region.

https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/medical-gloves-market-report

Personal Protective Equipment Industry

The surging prevalence of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), intensifying demand for protective essentials from healthcare facilities, increasing awareness about the use of personal protective equipment (PPE) items, such as masks and gloves, among individuals, and strategic measures by various government entities are boosting the global PPE market.

https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/covid-19-impact-analysis-ppe-industry

About P&S Intelligence

P&S Intelligence is a provider of market research and consulting services catering to the market information needs of burgeoning industries across the world. Providing the plinth of market intelligence, P&S as an enterprising research and consulting company, believes in providing thorough landscape analyses on the ever-changing market scenario, to empower companies to make informed decisions and base their business strategies with astuteness.

Contact: Prajneesh KumarP&S IntelligenceContact: +1-347-960-6455Email: enquiry@psmarketresearch.com Web: https://www.psmarketresearch.com

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mask-market-to-reach-15-696-2-million-by-2030--covid-19-is-causing-sharp-surge-in-demand-ps-intelligence-301131978.html

SOURCE P&S Intelligence