Mashantucket Pequot Tribal Nation And LionGrove Reveal Plans To Open Foxwoods El San Juan Casino At The Legendary Fairmont El San Juan Hotel In Puerto Rico

PUERTO RICO and MASHANTUCKET, Conn. and NEW YORK and MIAMI, Jan. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Mashantucket Pequot Tribal Nation and LionGrove today announced the formation of a partnership to reopen the historic and iconic El San Juan Casino as the Foxwoods El San Juan Casino. In addition to redeveloping the casino, the two partners are also thrilled to reopen the renowned Tropicoro entertainment venue, welcoming back performers, artists, live entertainment and events once again to its stage.

The new casino will add a $12.5 million investment in addition to a recently completed renovation for the Fairmont El San Juan Hotel, resulting in a total of $137.5 million in resort enhancements. These investments and the opening of the casino are anticipated to generate an estimated economic impact of $22 million back into the island, creating a projected 360 new jobs in the region - over 150 of those being at the casino.

Having originally debuted in the 1960s, the El San Juan became one of the most luxurious and sought after casino destinations in the world, defined by its classic European style, iconic crystal chandeliers and hand-carved, mahogany-paneled walls. Over the years, the Tropicoro stage drew stars such as Frank Sinatra, Tony Bennett, Sammy Davis Jr., Tony Martin, Liza Minnelli, Rita Moreno, Paul Anka and many more. The new identity pays homage to the casino's legendary history in San Juan and Foxwoods Resort Casino, owned by the Mashantucket Pequot Tribal Nation and one of the largest resort casinos in North America, named a "Best Casino" by USA Today readers numerous times.

Located in the beachfront Fairmont El San Juan Hotel along the award-winning Isla Verde Beach, the approximately 15,000-square-foot casino will feature well-appointed table games and slot machines with first-class service - complementing the resort's well-appointed luxury accommodations and amenities.

"Our success and experience with operating Foxwoods Resort Casino in Connecticut will allow us to effectively expand our footprint and bring award-winning gaming experiences to Puerto Rico," said Rodney Butler, Mashantucket Pequot Tribal Chairman. "We're teaming up with one of the most sophisticated players in the market. Bringing together our resort experience and expertise with Fairmont El San Juan's renowned brand, we believe we can bring real economic and employment growth to Puerto Rico. In addition to offering guests a one-of-a-kind luxury resort destination, the development will bring revenue, value and tourism to the area."

"Since acquiring El San Juan Hotel in 2015, we have been zealously committed stewards of this world-renowned luxury lifestyle hospitality landmark. We completed a $65 million renovation of El San Juan Hotel in 2017 and subsequently, following Hurricane Maria, a $60 million restoration that led to its rebranding as the Fairmont El San Juan Hotel in January of 2020. Currently, the Fairmont El San Juan Hotel is more accommodating and exciting than ever, and with this great partnership, we are bringing one of the strongest casino brands in the world to Puerto Rico with plans to launch the most exciting and innovative casino on the island at Puerto Rico's most legendary address," said Andro Nodarse-León, LionGrove Founder and CEO.

The Governor of Puerto Rico, Honorable Pedro Pierluisi, joined today's press conference at the Fairmont El San Juan Hotel where Nodarse-León and Chairman Butler announced plans for the new casino. Honorable Pedro Pierluisi expressed his support of the upcoming project, which will contribute to the economic development of the hotel industry and the general well-being of Puerto Rico: "I am incredibly pleased with the reopening of El San Juan Casino which will result in the creation of hundreds of jobs. The tourism sector represents a great opportunity for our economic development and my commitment is to enhance it. The pandemic has seriously affected tourism on our island, as well as around the world, but with the advent of vaccines, better treatments and security measures, we are preparing so that Puerto Rico can receive visitors and safely enjoy all that our beautiful island has to offer! I am confident the coming months will be crucial, and we will position ourselves positively to resume tourism activity," Honorable Pedro R Pierluisi.

"Following the completion of Fairmont El San Juan Hotel's renovation, the launch of Foxwoods El San Juan Casino is the final piece in reactivating our world renowned lobby, a centerpiece of Puerto Rican nightlife and for our Hotel guests," said Kelley Cosgrove, General Manager, Fairmont El San Juan Hotel. "We are thrilled to be part of the collaboration between two distinguished brands and look forward to attracting new global clientele with this vibrant amenity for our Fairmont El San Juan Hotel guests."

Fairmont El San Juan Hotel offers guests authentic Puerto Rican hospitality and a luxury lifestyle experience. With Foxwoods' 29-year legacy in resort and destination gaming, Foxwoods El San Juan Casino will be the perfect addition to the captivating city.

For U.S. citizens, no passports or foreign currency are needed to travel to the island.

About the Mashantucket Pequot Tribal Nation The Mashantucket (Western) Pequot Tribal Nation is a federally recognized Indian tribe located at one of America's oldest Indian reservations, Mashantucket, in Southeastern Connecticut. As pioneers of the Indian Gaming casino industry, the history of the Mashantucket Pequots reveals one of America's greatest come-back stories, featured at the Tribe's world renowned Mashantucket Pequot Museum . Today, the Tribe owns and operates one of the largest Integrated Resort Casino destinations in North America, Foxwoods Resort Casino , along with a variety of complementary businesses including a world-class golf course , luxury spa , Pequot Pharmaceutical Network , and Pequot Plus Health Benefit Services . As one of Connecticut's highest revenue contributors and largest employers, the Mashantucket Pequots have provided the state more than $4 billion in slot revenue through a first-of-its-kind agreement, established in 1993. Likewise, the Tribe has contributed hundreds of millions in donations and sponsorships for the benefit of communities and tribes in need, locally and throughout the U.S.

About LionGroveLionGrove is a leading hospitality investment firm whose professionals have over 60 years of combined investment, financing and operational experience forged at some of the most prestigious private equity, investment banking and hotel companies in the world. The LionGrove team brings together the tenacious investment focus of seasoned Wall Street professionals with the eye for creating great environments and the passion for service of world-leading hoteliers. LionGrove seeks to acquire and add value to hotels ranging from midscale to luxury and from limited service to full service located in fundamentally strong markets in the United States. LionGrove and its affiliates have offices in Miami, Florida and San Juan, Puerto Rico. www.liongrove.com

About Fairmont El San Juan HotelWhere lively urban vibes and peaceful ocean views meet, you will find the Fairmont El San Juan Hotel. Located at the award-winning Isla Verde Beach, minutes away from downtown San Juan, Puerto Rico, the hotel artfully blends the best elements of yesterday, today and tomorrow. Venture inside and find an ode to traditions, old and new. If these walls could talk, they would share stories of 1960s society headliners crooning in the nightclub and generations of locals celebrating life's greatest milestones in the ballrooms. A timeless Puerto Rican icon and one of the Caribbean's most desired destinations, Fairmont El San Juan Hotel offers guests genuine Puerto Rican hospitality and a luxury lifestyle experience complete with a luxe full-service spa, world class fitness center, retail shops, and lively entertainment. Luxury accommodations include the sleek ocean-villa rooms outfitted with enhanced amenities, making the resort ideal for an authentic Puerto Rican experience. At every turn, Fairmont El San Juan Hotel will captivate guests with its unrivaled presence, storied décor, innovative cuisine, proximity to the best attractions in San Juan, and an exciting nightlife inspired by life's greatest moments. www.elsanjuanhotel.com I www.fairmont.com/puerto-rico

About FairmontFairmont Hotels & Resorts is where occasions are celebrated and history is made. Landmark hotels with unrivalled presence, authentic experiences and unforgettable moments have attracted visitors to Fairmont and its destinations since 1907. The Plaza in New York City, The Savoy in London, Fairmont San Francisco, Fairmont Banff Springs and Fairmont Peace Hotel in Shanghai are but a few of these iconic luxury hotels, forever linked to the special places where they reside. Famous for its engaging service, grand public spaces, locally inspired cuisine and celebrated bars and lounges, Fairmont promises a special brand of thoughtful luxury that will be remembered long after any visit. With a worldwide portfolio of more than 80 hotels, Fairmont also takes great pride in its deep community roots and leadership in sustainability. Fairmont is part of Accor, a world leading hospitality group consisting of more than 5,000 properties and 10,000 food and beverage venues throughout 110 countries. fairmont.com | all.accor.com | group.accor.com

