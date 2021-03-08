Mashable Launches Mashable Home, A Virtual House Experience Presented By Walmart

Mashable, a leading technology and entertainment brand within the Ziff Media Group publishing portfolio, announced today the launch of Mashable Home, a virtual home experience celebrating the tech and connected culture that brings us together.

Mashable, a leading technology and entertainment brand within the Ziff Media Group publishing portfolio, announced today the launch of Mashable Home, a virtual home experience celebrating the tech and connected culture that brings us together. Through April 8, guests will engage with a 360-degree exploration of the Home, which features unique, high-concept rooms and dynamic activations such as shoppable hotspots, live and on-demand programming, and interactive games. As a longtime advertiser and affiliate partner, Walmart joins the Mashable Home as the official presenting partner with featured promotions of Walmart+ and its springtime cross-category products.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210308005497/en/

Creating a portal to Mashable content

Building on the concept of its iconic Mashable House in Austin during SXSW, Mashable has created a virtually-rendered 3D immersive home that guests can explore through a self-guided tour. The interactive experience will spotlight Mashable's core content pillars of Social Good, Digital Culture, and Entertainment through the lens of technology and humanity. Each of the six core rooms (kitchen, living room, bedroom, outdoor space, flex space, garage) will spark curiosity and excitement using art, editorial content, videos, shoppable moments, and interactive moments. New content will be featured through a 5-day live programming event (March 8-12), with all content accessible through April 8.

"Mashable and Ziff Media Group brands reach primed audiences that want to take action. This allowed us to take a risk with an innovative consumer-first approach to branded content. This new format is derived from the idea of virtual travel, made more impactful with compelling visual storytelling," says Eva Smith, Senior Vice President of Sales & Marketing Solutions at Ziff Media Group. "The approach to the Mashable Home creates a backdrop for layering on different types of brand moments that feel organic. We were able to unite both affiliate and brand goals, shifting away from tactical KPIs toward a holistic brand affinity approach anchored in driving sales."

To bring the experience to life, Mashable collaborated with a series of technology companies, each with a unique expertise, including OmniSight for 3D rendering. The end result is a high-definition, cohesive environment that looks real and can be explored as a choose-your-own-adventure experience.

Walmart as presenting partner

As presenting partner, Walmart's spring collection will be heavily featured throughout three rooms in the Mashable Home: the kitchen, the living room, and the outdoor space. Each room will showcase trending products which guests can easily click on to purchase directly from Walmart.com. Shoppable moments will be coupled with original lifestyle programming that inspires consumers to make the most of each space. For example, the kitchen will feature cooking videos with a popular Instagram influencer in which they use fresh Walmart groceries and popular cooking gadgets to create simple and healthy recipes.

Throughout the Home, guests can learn about 50+ featured products, discover suggested items and build out their cart independently on Walmart.com. "Mashable's Shoppable Hotspots paired with Walmart's curated products gives shoppers interactive points of product discovery and inspiration—with a seamless and easy way to purchase," said Sarah Henry, Senior Director Content & Influencer Marketing at Walmart.

Additional rooms of the home include a bedroom, a flex space dedicated to creativity, productivity and "work from home" (sponsored by Dell), as well as a garage (sponsored by FlashParking).

About Mashable

Mashable is passionate about tech and entertainment. With smart, spirited coverage that gets people talking, Mashable reaches a dedicated and influential audience around the globe. Future-facing and forward-thinking, Mashable is the expert on what's trending now and next in connected culture. Mashable is part of Ziff Media Group.

About Ziff Media Group

Ziff Media Group is a portfolio of leading digital properties in tech, culture, and shopping. Our brands -- including Mashable, PCMag, Offers.com, RetailMeNot, BlackFriday.com, ExtremeTech, AskMen and TechBargains -- build trust with our readers and fans through inspired and influential storytelling. Ziff Media Group is a business unit of Ziff Davis, a subsidiary of J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: JCOM).

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210308005497/en/