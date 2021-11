Maserati USA Ushers In The Holidays With A "Gran Finale Celebration" Year End Customer Appreciation Event

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Maserati USA rounds out a strong year by kicking off a customer appreciation "Gran Finale Celebration" that runs for a limited time from November 2, 2021 to January 3, 2022. If you are looking to celebrate the holidays by leasing a new vehicle that offers luxury and performance, now is the time to consider a Maserati. Exclusive new trims are available for model year 2022 Ghibli, Quattroporte and Levante. To help you get into the holiday spirit, Maserati USA is offering a way to reward yourself because your first two lease payments can be covered by Maserati.*

The new trims - GT, Modena and Trofeo - have been developed not only to fulfill all customers' demands and expectations, but also to fully express the different yet complementary souls of innovation, performance and design of the Maserati range.

GT Trim. GT highlights Maserati's character, charm and elegance and embodies the Brand's more urban, minimal, and contemporary spirit, suitable for the dynamic and curious global citizens who are fashion-conscious but with their own sophisticated, original style. In the USA and Canada , the GT trim is equipped with the 345 hp twin-turbocharged V6 engine.On the exterior, this trim is enhanced with chrome fascia accents, while the wheel rims in 19" (for Ghibli and Quattroporte) or 20" (for Levante) are in alloy. The interior look is completed by leather comfort seats with a Dark Mirror trim for Ghibli GT, a Radica wood trim for Quattroporte GT, and Levante GT features a Black Piano trim.

Modena showcases aggressive and sporty styling and is for customers looking for a balance of innate elegance, dynamism and fun-to-drive. In the and , Ghibli Modena, Quattroporte Modena and Levante Modena are equipped with the 424 hp twin-turbocharged V6 engine, and Levante in the Modena S trim with a 550 hp twin-turbocharged V8.The trim enhances the cars' athleticism through sport bumpers with Black Piano inserts and 19'' alloy wheel rims (for Ghibli and Quattroporte) or 20" (for Levante). In the interior, every detail evokes the Brand's typical driving pleasure, with Black Piano trim interiors for Levante, Quattroporte and Ghibli. Modena S trim ( Levante only) features the Driver Assistance Package, including the Active Driving Assist, Nerissimo Package, including a black window surround, and gloss black brake calipers.

( Levante only) features the Driver Assistance Package, including the Active Driving Assist, Nerissimo Package, including a black window surround, and gloss black brake calipers. Trofeo Trim. Trofeo represents the maximum performance of Maserati's personality: the focus is firmly on performance, without sacrificing comfort. This trim is the top of the range in terms of package and, above all, performance. This is thanks to the powerful 580 hp V8 Twin Turbocharged engine. Carbon fiber trim, 22" alloy wheel rims on Levante or 21" alloy wheels on Ghibli & Quattroporte and red brake calipers complete the exterior. The interior is luxurious, with sport seats in full-grain "Pieno Fiore" natural leather.

Ghibli, Quattroporte and Levante Trofeo move into an extreme dimension, even higher-performing and faster, but always unquestionably elegant and safe.

In terms of styling, the exterior three trims (GT, Modena and Trofeo) have the new Maserati logo (introduced with the launch of the MC20) on the hood, new Trident logo on the C pillar and updated rear script lettering. The badges of the specific trim (with the names GT, Modena or Trofeo) appear just above the three iconic side air ducts. The interior also features the new Maserati lettering on the central touchscreen and the new "Trofeo" logo on the headrests.

NOTE DISCLOSURE:*Valid on the lease of 2022 Maserati vehicles (excluding MC20); for up to 48 month/ $150,000. Leases financed through Maserati Capital USA Plus. First two payments up to $1,250 per month. Single pay leases are excluded. Not all buyers will qualify, subject to credit approval by Maserati Capital USA Plus. Not all products are available in all states. Contact your Maserati dealer for important details. Must take delivery by January 3, 2022. Offer valid only in the United States of America from November 2, 2021 to January 3, 2022.

