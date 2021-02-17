MASA MTS Announces Partnership With First Financial Group Of America To Offer World-Class Emergency Ambulance Benefits

PLANTATION, Fla., Feb. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MASA Medical Transport Solutions (MASA MTS) today announces a partnership with First Financial Group of America, a leading provider of supplemental health insurance benefits and financial services to companies throughout the U.S. Through this partnership, First Financial will offer MASA MTS's world-class medical transportation benefits to businesses of all sizes.

First Financial will educate businesses on the benefits of providing MASA MTS cost-effective memberships to their employees. MASA MTS provides coverage for out-of-pocket expenses from air and ground emergency medical transportation, allowing employees to rest easy, knowing that their health insurance gaps will not lead to crippling financial hardship. Aside from covering employees, partners, and children, a MASA MTS membership provides the ultimate peace of mind.

"MASA is proud to partner with First Financial Group of America," said Tony Lodovico, Senior Vice President, B2B Sales, "This partnership will expand the portfolio of businesses that offer MASA MTS' memberships, which help shield American businesses and their employees from excessive emergency transport bills."

"First Financial is excited to partner with MASA and provide our clients with emergency medical transport benefits. Employers who currently offer this coverage understand that emergency transport claims are both costly and unexpected. Partnering with MASA gives First Financial the ability to offer this unique type of protection, allowing our clients to strengthen their already robust benefits portfolio," said Scott Elgin, Texas State Manager, First Financial Group of America.

About MASA Medical Transport Solutions

MASA MTS is the leading provider of emergency medical transport coverage. MASA MTS covers the out-of-pocket expense for all emergency air and ground transport providers in the U.S. and Canada. For more information, please visit www.masamts.com.

About First Financial Group of America

First Financial provides supplemental health insurance benefits and financial services that help protect employees and their families. First Financial is committed to assisting employees in making the most informed financial planning decisions for the best price available. For more information, please visit www.ffga.com.

