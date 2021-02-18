MASA MTS And BenefitMall Partner To Deliver Next-Generation Voluntary Emergency Ambulance Transportation Benefits

PLANTATION, Fla., Feb. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, MASA Medical Transport Solutions (MASA MTS) announces its partnership with BenefitMall, the leading provider of next-generation provider of employee benefits and financial services serving more than 140,000 small and medium-sized businesses. Through this partnership, BenefitMall will be providing MASA MTS's suite of emergency medical transportation benefits to businesses of all sizes.

BenefitMall will educate businesses on the benefits of offering MASA MTS' cost-effective memberships to their employees. MASA MTS protects employees from crippling out-of-pocket expenses for emergency air and ground ambulance transportation. MASA has more than two million members throughout the U.S., providing protection when they need it most. MASA MTS enables employees to rest easy, knowing health insurance gaps will not lead to substantial unexpected medical bills. Aside from covering employees, their partners, and all children, a MASA MTS membership provides the ultimate peace of mind.

"We're excited for MASA Medical Transport Solutions' partnership with BenefitMall," said Tony Lodovico, Senior Vice President, B2B Sales, "BenefitMall has a proven track record of consistent success in providing cost-effective solutions for their customers. We are confident and honored to be part of their continued growth and to be offering the value of MASA as a cost-effective approach to helping countless businesses and their employees close the known gap in medical transportation coverage across the country.

"Adding MASA to BenefitMall's portfolio has given our brokers another opportunity to protect their clients and add additional value," Tiffany Stiller, Vice President

About MASA Medical Transport Solutions

MASA MTS is the leading prepaid limited health service that covers the unexpected costs associated with emergency medical transport. We provide a membership program covering all emergency air and ground transport providers in the U.S. and Canada. For more information, please visit www.masamts.com.

About BenefitMall

Headquartered in Dallas, BenefitMall partners with a network of 20,000 Brokers to deliver employee benefits to more than 140,000 small and medium-sized businesses. As the largest general agency, BenefitMall leverages innovative technology backed by human expertise to provide the fastest, easiest, and most trusted benefits selling experience for carriers, brokers, and clients. Owned by Management and The Carlyle Group, BenefitMall also operates HealthCareExchange.com, the leading online community for health care reform and compliance. More information is available at www.benefitmall.com

SOURCE Masa Global