Maryland Proton Treatment Center Celebrates 3000 Patients Treated

BALTIMORE, May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Maryland Proton Treatment Center (MPTC), located in Baltimore, Maryland, treated its 3000 th cancer patient this week.

Since opening its doors in 2016 as the first and only proton center in Maryland, MPTC has become the most experienced proton center in the DC/ Maryland/ Virginia region. MPTC is known for its highly specialized staff, state-of-the-art proton therapy delivery systems, cutting-edge technology such as hyperthermia therapy, and most importantly, its patient-first approach.

MPTC separates itself from other centers by treating pediatric and adult patients with all tumor types. At MPTC, a large percentage of patients are receiving radiation for a second time to areas that have already been treated with conventional radiation. MPTC is dedicated to improving cancer outcomes and pursues this goal by having clinical trials for all patients. Indeed, over the past two years, MPTC has held one of the top two spots in the country for enrolling patients in National Cancer Institute-sponsored clinical trials and is ranked number six worldwide. Patients travel from across the globe to receive treatment at MPTC.

Five years ago, Owen Bailey was one of the first pediatric patients treated at MPTC. Proton therapy was the right kind of radiation treatment he needed for a tumor in his brain.

"The Maryland Proton Treatment Center was full of kind people we were blessed to meet," says Owen's mom, Kristy Bailey. "The amount of care Owen received as well as expert knowledge was beyond what we could have ever expected!"

Today, Owen is a straight-A student, and a member of the golf team and marching band.

This is one of many pediatric patients who have been successfully treated at MPTC over the last five years. Proton therapy is becoming the standard of care for children and adults because it decreases radiation dose to healthy tissues, reducing side effects.

"It is truly humbling to have the opportunity to help improve the lives of thousands of patients with this innovative technology," says MPTC Medical Director Dr. Matthew Witek, Associate Professor at the University of Maryland School of Medicine. "We are honored to have treated 3,000 patients, which could not have done without the support of our entire team. We are proud to have introduced proton therapy to the region, and we look forward to bringing more hope to cancer patients with such innovative therapy for years to come."

About the Maryland Proton Treatment Center The Maryland Proton Treatment Center (MPTC) offers proton therapy, a highly advanced form of radiation therapy that can increase the radiation dose to a tumor while decreasing the dose to healthy, surrounding tissues. The ability of proton therapy to reduce side effects is especially important for children with cancer and for patients whose tumor came back in an area that was already treated with radiation therapy. For more information about proton therapy and the Maryland Proton Treatment Center, visit mdproton.com or call 86-MDPROTON.

