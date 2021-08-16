Maryland Physicians Care Enlists Barbershops And Salons To Help Promote Medicaid Benefits

LINTHICUM, Md., Aug. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Maryland Physicians Care (MPC) - a statewide Medicaid managed care organization owned by Ascension Saint Agnes, Holy Cross Health, Meritus Health, and UPMC Western Maryland - is engaging Maryland barbershop and salon owners to help create awareness of Medicaid benefits.

MPC produced and distributed posters asking, "Do You Need Help Getting Free Medical Coverage?" The posters include a QR code that links to the MPC website, mpcMedicaid.com. There, people can check their Medicaid eligibility using a link to Maryland's HealthChoice Program: MarylandHealthConnection.gov.

The posters, printed in English and Spanish, are currently placed in 75 barbershops and beauty salons throughout Prince George's and Baltimore counties and Baltimore City.

Shop owners are compensated for displaying the posters and have expressed appreciation for the extra income as they work to recover from the financial hardships of COVID-19.

MPC's outreach efforts in Maryland barbershops and salons were implemented June 1, 2021, the same week President Biden announced his "Shots at the Shop" initiative. Aiming for at least 70% of Americans to receive their first vaccination by July, Biden called on Black-owned barbershops to support COVID-19 vaccination practices.

Maryland Physicians Care provides free, quality health care services to Maryland's HealthChoice enrollees by extending the full benefits of Medicaid through a comprehensive network of medical providers. Founded in 1996, MPC believes in helping its members make good decisions about their health through free, quality health care services.

Those interested in enrolling with MPC must first qualify for Medicaid at MarylandHealthConnection.gov.

Learn more about MPC by visiting mpcMedicaid.com

