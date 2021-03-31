Maryland Department Of Human Services Awards ICF $11 Million Contract Extension

FAIRFAX, Va., March 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Maryland Department of Human Services (MD DHS) has awarded global consulting and digital services provider ICF (ICFI) - Get Report a two-year, $11 million contract extension to expand its customer support services.

ICF will continue to provide customer support for a wide range of critical services and programs to ensure vulnerable Maryland residents have access to food, heat, shelter and other basic needs. The company will provide these services through the latest technologies, such as intelligent interactive voice response, in order to quickly respond to Marylanders in need of help.

"ICF has supported MD DHS since 2015, serving as the centralized point of contact for citizens seeking critical services," said Jodi Jones, ICF vice president. "When the COVID-19 pandemic hit, applications to some programs rose as much as 500%. We quickly expanded our customer service operations to manage the increased influx of requests to better support those in greatest need."

ICF's integrated customer service centers deliver an experience that empowers clients to meet their toughest challenges. The company provides customer support services to programs in areas ranging from public health to disaster recovery to energy efficiency.

