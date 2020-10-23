Mary T. Vidas Is Recognized By Continental Who's Who

PHILADELPHIA, Oct. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Mary T. Vidas is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Top Distinguished Attorney for her remarkable contributions in the field of Law and for her current role as Partner at Blank Rome Law Firm.

As an Am Law 100 firm, Blank Rome Law Firm has 14 offices and more than 600 attorneys and principals proudly serving clients in the United States and around the world. A full range of legal and advocacy services are provided, including environmental law, insurance recovery, matrimonial and family law, litigation, and many more. Committed to understanding the industries and businesses of their clients, Blank Rome utilizes all resources to meet the clients' goals and fight fiercely for resolutions that are in their best interest. Ms. Vidas has led a remarkable career for over 36 years, representing clients in Domestic Relations and Family Law and specializing in Matrimonial and Family Law. In her current capacity at Blank Rome, she is well-known to be a tough and demanding litigator and for devoting her time fighting for clients before judges in custody cases, support matters, and all manner of divorce proceedings. She is certified as an Arbitrator by the American Academy of Matrimonial Lawyers.

To prepare for her acclaimed career, Ms. Vidas began her education at Georgetown University. She remained in Washington, DC, after graduation for 2 years and worked at Georgetown's Foreign Service School. While at Georgetown, she developed an interest in the field of law, prompting her return home to attend law school at Temple University. Whilst enrolled at Temple, her Family Law Professor recognized her skill-set, subsequently offering her a position at his firm, Blank Rome, post-graduation with her Juris Doctorate degree. Climbing up the latter quickly, she was named Partner at Blank Rome in 1996.To further her professional development, Ms. Vidas maintains professional memberships with the Pennsylvania Bar Association, New Jersey State Bar Association, and American Bar Association where she was a Past-Chair of the ABA's Family Law Section. She is a frequent lecturer for the Pennsylvania Bar Institute, Academy of Matrimonial Law, Family Law Section of the American Bar Association, and the Pennsylvania Institute of CPAs ("PICPA"). Her recent lecture topics have included: "Validity of Pre-nuptial Agreements," "Alimony and Elder Law Issues," "Custody Problems," "Co-parenting Agreements," "The Impact of Social Media on Divorce Cases," "Settlement Solutions: Thinking Outside the Box," and "Legal Issues Involved in the Tracing and Commingling of Marital and Non-marital Assets," and the impact of the new Tax Cuts and Jobs Act on divorcing couples. When she is not practicing law, Ms. Vidas enjoys reading, visiting the theatre with her family and friends, and an occasional round of golf. She is a devoted Philadelphia Eagles fan.For more information, please visit www.blankrome.com.

