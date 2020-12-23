Mary Petrovich Named To Nikola Board Of Directors

PHOENIX, Dec. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Nikola Corporation (NKLA) - Get Report today announced that it has appointed Mary L. Petrovich as a new independent director and has expanded Pablo Koziner's role within the Nikola executive leadership team.

Petrovich is an accomplished business leader and entrepreneur with a passion for disruptive technologies and leading innovation. Over the past 30 years, Petrovich has engineered three successful private equity turnarounds and guided start-up ventures. She is currently the chairman of the board of two private companies: DealerShop, North America's largest buying group for dealerships and collision centers, and Traxen, a software developer focused on devising the most useful combination of technologies to promote safe driving and more efficient fuel use for the heavy-duty trucking industry.

Most recently, she served as executive chairman of AxleTech, where she helped shape the company's electric vehicle strategy for the truck and bus markets, positioning it as a technology leader. She also previously held the position of president of Dura Automotive's driver controls unit and served in various roles with increasing responsibility at AlliedSignal, Chrysler and General Motors.

"Mary will be a real asset to Nikola's board," said Steve Girsky, chairman of Nikola's Board of Directors. "Her transformative experience in automotive, and trucking specifically, parallels nicely with Nikola's needs. We are confident that Mary's valuable perspective and insights will help the Board and management team execute on its strategic and business priorities."

"I am pleased to join the Nikola Board of Directors," said Petrovich. "I believe in the company's mission that combines zero-emission commercial trucking with an innovative energy infrastructure. This company has a great future ahead. I look forward to working with my fellow Board members and management to meet Nikola's milestones while creating shareholder value."

Pablo Koziner Promoted to President, Energy and Commercial Division

In June 2020, Koziner joined Nikola as president, Nikola Energy to oversee Nikola's hydrogen fueling and battery charging initiatives focusing on delivering and maintaining the energy infrastructure required to support Nikola's battery-electric and fuel-cell electric vehicle programs. Koziner's role has now expanded to include the commercial vehicle business and was recently named as president, Energy and Commercial. Within this new capacity, Koziner will maintain his energy responsibilities and lead vehicle business development, dealer development and administration, vehicle sales warranty and service.

As a 19-year veteran of Caterpillar, Koziner most recently served as vice president of CAT Electric Power and as president of Solar Turbines Incorporated (a Caterpillar Company).

Prior to joining Caterpillar, Koziner practiced commercial law at Hunton & Williams LLP (now Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP) and later at Paul Hastings LLP. Koziner is a graduate of Boston College and earned a Juris Doctorate degree from Boston College Law School.

"I am excited to have the opportunity to provide leadership to two critical parts of the Nikola business—the commercial operations and the energy business," said Koziner. "I look forward to continuing to work with the great teams within Nikola and with our industry partners to execute on our stated initiatives and deliver value to our customers, shareholders and the communities that we serve."

ABOUT NIKOLA CORPORATIONNikola Corporation is globally transforming the transportation industry. As a designer and manufacturer of zero-emission battery-electric and hydrogen-electric vehicles, electric vehicle drivetrains, vehicle components, energy storage systems, and hydrogen station infrastructure, Nikola is driven to revolutionize the economic and environmental impact of commerce as we know it today. Founded in 2015, Nikola Corporation is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona. For more information, visit www.nikolamotor.com or Twitter @nikolamotor .

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTSCertain statements included in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provisions under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements generally are accompanied by words such as "believe," "may," "will," "estimate," "continue," "anticipate," "intend," "expect," "should," "would," "plan," "predict," "potential," "seem," "seek," "future," "outlook," and similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding potential benefits related to Ms. Petrovich's service as a director; and statements regarding the company's future business, and its ability to achieve milestones and create stockholder value. These statements are based on various assumptions, whether or not identified in this press release, and on the current expectations of Nikola's management and are not predictions of actual performance. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements, including but not limited to general economic, financial, legal, regulatory, political and business conditions and changes in domestic and foreign markets; the potential effects of COVID-19; the outcome of legal proceedings to which Nikola is, or may become a party; the conversion of pre-orders into binding orders; risks related to the rollout of Nikola's business and the timing of expected business milestones; the effects of competition on Nikola's future business; the availability of capital; and the other risks detailed from time to time in Nikola's reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2020 and other documents Nikola files with the SEC. If any of these risks materialize or our assumptions prove incorrect, actual results could differ materially from the results implied by these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof and Nikola specifically disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

