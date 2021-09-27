HOUSTON, Sept. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mary-Olga Lovett, Senior Vice President of global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP, is the 2021 recipient of the Distinguished Alumni Award from South Texas College of Law (STCL) Houston. This is the highest award presented by the STCL Alumni Association. It is given annually to a single recipient who has demonstrated a significant commitment to STCL, the legal profession, and the community.

"It is the honor of my professional life to be recognized by my alma mater, the oldest law school in Houston, and the place where all my dreams as a young law student were nurtured and developed. South Texas College of Law Houston, which U.S. News & World Report has consistently recognized as having the best trial advocacy program in the country, has for decades produced great trial lawyers," Lovett said. "I am privileged to bear witness to the fact that today, STCL Houston produces great lawyers in so many disciplines: mergers and acquisitions, real estate, private equity, tax law, estate planning, family law and criminal law. The friendships I made in law school are lifelong ones, and the skills I developed there have served me well in courtrooms across the country. I am grateful for this recognition and look forward to watching as South Texas College of Law Houston's graduates conquer new frontiers."

Lovett is a graduate of the class of 1993 and currently serves on the board of STCL. As a student there, Lovett became the first law student to hold the titles of the nation's two largest moot court competitions, the National Moot Court Competition and the American Bar Association National Appellate Advocacy Competition. She was also active in the Women's Law Student Association and received the Order of Barristers. Lovett will virtually accept the award at the Alumni Association's meeting on Sept.28.

"STCL Houston has a reputation for graduating exceptional lawyers," said Michael F. Barry, law school president and dean. " Mo Lovett has demonstrated outstanding skills in the courtroom and in a senior leadership role at one of the more respected law firms in the country. She is a trusted advisor and a true business partner, and she epitomizes the profession of attorney and counselor at law. We are proud to call her one of our own."

A shareholder in Greenberg Traurig's Litigation Practice, Lovett is a proven first-chair trial lawyer who concentrates her practice in intellectual property, commercial, and complex litigation. She has served as national trial counsel for Fortune 500 companies in a broad range of industries, including entertainment, software, hardware, energy, hedge funds and financial institutions, health care, oilfield services, medical devices, pharmaceuticals, and automotive components. In her practice as a first-chair trial lawyer with 28 years' experience, Lovett has tried cases to verdict involving a wide variety of issues, including patent infringement, trademark infringement, theft of trade-secrets, commercial disputes, class actions, employment litigation, and product liability matters.

Lovett is a 14-year member and Senior Life Fellow of the American Board of Trial Advocates, the qualifications for which are a minimum of 20 first-chair jury trials to verdict and peer election. She has been recognized among The Best Lawyers in America in commercial litigation since 2012, she currently is listed as one of the Top 50 Women Lawyers in Texas and one of the Top 100 Attorneys in Houston by Super Lawyers Magazine/Texas Monthly, and she was named among the Top 100 Lawyers in Texas in 2016. In 2017, she was named Best in Patent by Euromoney's Guide to the Leading Women in Business Law.

Distinguished Alumni Award recipients are selected by the Awards Committees of the Alumni Association Board of Directors at STCL. The school's press release regarding Lovett being honored as its 2021 Distinguished Alumni can be found here.

