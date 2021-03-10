Mary Anne Citrino Joins ZO® Skin Health's Board Of Directors

IRVINE, Calif., March 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ZO ® Skin Health, a premium California-based skincare brand sold internationally through physicians and skincare professionals, announced today that Blackstone Senior Advisor, Mary Anne Citrino, will be joining the company's Board of Directors. This is the latest addition to the board following the recent acquisition of a majority stake in the business last October by funds managed by Blackstone Tactical Opportunities.

Ms. Citrino previously served as a Senior Managing Director at Blackstone, where she focused on mergers and acquisitions for companies in the consumer space, and brings a wealth of expertise within the customer service realm to the ZO ® Board. Prior to joining Blackstone, Ms. Citrino spent more than twenty years at Morgan Stanley where she ran the firm's Global Consumer Group.

Along with her new position on ZO ® Skin Health's Board of Directors, Ms. Citrino currently sits on the Boards of HP, Inc., Ahold Delhaize and Alcoa, as well as on the Boards of several Blackstone-controlled companies including Trilliant Foods, InComm and Global Supply Chain Finance. She previously sat on the Boards of Barclays, PLC, Dollar Tree and HealthNet.

"It's wonderful to see ZO ® Skin Health continue to grow and certify itself as the go-to medical-grade company for consumers in the skincare space. I look forward to bringing my experience in delivering best-in-class customer experience to the brand's channels this year and beyond," Ms. Citrino said on her new role.

Mark Williams, President and CEO of ZO ® Skin Health shared, "With over three decades of consumer experience, we welcome Mary Anne and her vast knowledge within this space, and are excited to work with her on continuing to bring our customers the esteemed offering they know and love."

Founded in 2007 by world-renowned dermatologist Dr. Zein Obagi, the company continues to support its mission of providing healthy skin for all, regardless of age, ethnicity, unique skin condition or skin type, while utilizing the power of science to help pave the way for breakthrough in skincare.

About BlackstoneBlackstone is one of the world's leading investment firms. We seek to create positive economic impact and long-term value for our investors, the companies we invest in, and the communities in which we work. We do this by using extraordinary people and flexible capital to help companies solve problems. Our $584 billion in assets under management include investment vehicles focused on private equity, real estate, public debt and equity, life sciences, growth equity, opportunistic, non-investment grade credit, real assets and secondary funds, all on a global basis. Further information is available at www.blackstone.com. Follow Blackstone on Twitter @Blackstone.

About ZO ® Skin HealthZO ® Skin Health develops and delivers innovative skincare solutions that optimize skin health based on the latest advances in skin therapy technologies, unique delivery systems, bioengineered complexes and exclusive formulations. By providing comprehensive skincare programs for physicians and their patients, ZO ® bridges the gap between therapeutic treatments and daily care, allowing patients to experience continuously healthy skin regardless of their age, ethnicity or unique skin condition. For more information, please visit www.zoskinhealth.com.

