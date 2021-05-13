Marvel 'Shang Chi' Super Hero Simu Liu And 'Home Economics' Actress Karla Souza Join The Creators Of Got Milk? To Help Provide Up To 1 Million Meals To Kids Facing Hunger Via #StayStrongTogether Challenge

SAN CLEMENTE, Calif., May 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, millions of children and their families are facing poverty and hunger. Committed to helping California families, the California Milk Processor Board (CMPB), creators of iconic 'got milk?' and its Spanish-language counterpart, 'toma leche', have partnered with Share Our Strength's No Kid Hungry® campaign to help provide up to 1 million meals 1 to kids facing hunger throughout the Golden State, via the launch of the #StayStrongTogether challenge. The initiative is dedicated to highlighting strength and resilience in these extraordinary times, while inspiring others to give back by joining the movement -- helping connect children to healthy meals through No Kid Hungry and its network of school feeding programs.

More than 2.2 million California kids will face hunger this year in the face of the pandemic. Traditionally, these kids have relied on the meals they get at school. For many, it's the only food they might get on a given day. With so many children still not attending school full-time and parents still out of work in the wake of the pandemic, childhood hunger remains incredibly high, with too many children missing the meals they need to power them.

#StayStrongTogether is dedicated to celebrating strength, resilience, and the adaptability of the human spirit. The California Milk Processor Board is encouraging people to spread social good and positivity to California kids by simply sharing uplifting social posts that harness the theme of what it means to foster a 'stay strong' mindset. Starting this week, each #StayStrongTogether post shared and engaged with on Instagram and Twitter that mentions @gotmilk or @tomaleche and tags two friends to join the movement through June 30 th will raise a $1 donation for the No Kid Hungry campaign from 'got milk?' to help contribute towards the goal of providing up to 1 million meals.

"It's been over a year since the pandemic struck, and although we're starting to see a glimmer of light at the end of the tunnel, the work to support California is far from over - especially for what will be a tumultuous transition," said Steve James, Executive Director of the California Milk Processor Board and visionary leader of 'got milk? "The financial fallout from COVID-19 has pushed child hunger to record levels - 27% of children under 18 are food insecure. Which means there's still a great need. The #StayStrongTogether initiative naturally leans into milk's legacy of wholesome goodness, nourishing kids and families as they push forward with confidence. We all have different strengths to share in the fight to ensure every child in California gets the food they need. Whatever your strength, there's a way you can share it to help kids and create child hunger solutions."

Through a combination of emergency grants, strategic assistance, advocacy and awareness, No Kid Hungry is helping kids, families and communities get the resources they need.

"Food insecurity in the early years can have an immediate and lasting impact on overall health, learning, school readiness, and behavior," says Diana Hovey, Senior Vice President of Corporate Partnerships at Share Our Strength. "During these challenging times, we are proud to continue standing beside these kids and the organizations that are supporting them. #StayStrongTogether will not only help us bring relief to kids in California, who are worried about where their next meal will come from, it will also help fuel their lives, their learning and their dreams. We thank the California Milk Processor Board for their generous support."

To kick-off the campaign with the first #StayStrongTogether social share-outs, 'got milk?' enlisted the help of celebrated 'Kim's Convenience' actor, activist and Marvel's 'Shang Chi' star, Simu Liu, and renowned multi-talented, Mexican actress and mother of two, Karla Souza, of 'Home Economics' and 'How to Get Away with Murder' fame. Simu and Karla joined got milk?/toma leche and No Kid Hungry to kick-off the first #StayStrongTogether social share-outs. Each distinctly harnessing their own positive 'stay strong' mindset while encouraging their fans to join the movement to ensure every child in California gets the food they need.

You can learn more about #StayStrongTogether and ways to donate to No Kid Hungry by visiting gotmilk.com, tomaleche.com or following @gotmilk or @tomaleche on Instagram and Twitter.

1 Every dollar donated to No Kid Hungry ® can help provide up to 10 healthy meals through their network of local member California feeding programs, including nutritious foods like milk, to help ensure no kid goes hungry. From May 13, 2021 through June 30, 2021 each engagement received on a #StayStrongTogether post, raises a $1 for the No Kid Hungry campaign from the California Milk Processor Board with a guaranteed minimum commitment of $50,000 and a maximum commitment of $100,000 to help contribute towards the goal of providing up to 1 million meals.

About the California Milk Processor Board

Since 1993, the California Milk Processor Board (CMPB), creator of the famous got milk? campaign, has been committed to increasing milk consumption throughout California. One recent initiative, "Bones Love Milk," is dedicated to educating youth on the real benefits of milk as "nature's energy drink" in an unconventional way, showcasing how milk is a true nutrient powerhouse, delivering strong bones, energy, hydration and muscle recovery. The CMPB is funded by all California milk processors and administered by the California Department of Food and Agriculture. The got milk? trademark is a federally registered trademark and service mark. For more information, visit www.gotmilk.com .

About No Kid Hungry

No child should go hungry in America. But in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, 1 in 6 kids could face hunger this year. No Kid Hungry is working to end childhood hunger by helping launch and improve programs that give all kids the healthy food they need to thrive. This is a problem we know how to solve. No Kid Hungry is a campaign of Share Our Strength, an organization committed to ending hunger and poverty.

