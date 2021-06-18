Marty Reed Joins CRMLS As Chief Innovation And Strategy Officer

CHINO HILLS, Calif., June 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- California Regional MLS (CRMLS) expanded its C-suite today with the hiring of Marty Reed as Chief Innovation and Strategy Officer. Boasting a long track record of organized real estate experience, Reed most recently served as Senior Vice President of Business Operations at Black Knight Data & Analytics.

In her new role, Reed will be responsible for helping to steer the overall strategic direction of the nation's largest multiple listing service. CRMLS will task her with seeking new avenues for organizational growth as well as expanding through existing channels.

Reed, an industry veteran, has excelled in her career at real estate companies across North America. Before joining Black Knight, Reed was CEO of Cooperative Arkansas Regional MLS, Inc. She has also served on the Council of MLS Board of Directors, multiple Arkansas REALTORS® Association Committees, and the National Association of REALTORS® MLS Policy Committee.

"We are excited to have an executive with a pedigree such as Marty's," said CRMLS CEO Art Carter. "The MLS industry will be facing many challenges over the next couple of years. I am excited to have someone like Marty helping CRMLS and myself face those challenges. She's a true talent and a driven leader, and we're glad to have her onboard."

"Reflecting on thirty (30) years as an executive leader in real estate technology and watching the latest with prop-tech companies consolidating and/or acquiring these technology assets, I was compelled to ask what the next 10-15 years look like and what role do I want to play in this industry," said Reed. "The answer: Partner with Art Carter and CRMLS to innovate and deliver cool technology services real estate professionals want and need to be successful!"

"I look forward to working with the talented team CRMLS has assembled," Reed continued.

When not conquering the world of technology, Reed likes to spend time on the beach with a cool umbrella drink in hand and hopes to get to back to playing a little golf in the foreseeable future.

About California Regional Multiple Listing Service (CRMLS)California Regional MLS is the nation's largest and most recognized subscriber-based MLS, dedicated to servicing more than 100,000 real estate professionals from 40 Associations, Boards, and MLS organizations. CRMLS is the industry powerhouse and thrives on providing the most relevant products and services to its subscribers. For more information on CRMLS, visit www.crmls.org.

