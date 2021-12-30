Martis Capital Announces Investment Team Promotions

SAN FRANCISCO and WASHINGTON, Dec. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Martis Capital is pleased to announce three promotions within the firm's investment team.

SAN FRANCISCO and WASHINGTON, Dec. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Martis Capital is pleased to announce three promotions within the firm's investment team. Aseem Nambiar has been promoted from Vice President to Director, David Zhang from Senior Associate to Vice President, and Charlie Fiessinger from Associate to Senior Associate.

Based in San Francisco, CA, Aseem currently serves on the Board of Directors of DCN Dx and Lighthouse Lab Services. Aseem's primary areas of focus at Martis have been the services & outsourcing and consumer & products segments. Prior to Martis, Aseem held an operating role at DaVita, following his time at Waud Capital and UBS. He received a Bachelor of Science in Quantitative Economics from Tufts University and an MBA from the University of Pennsylvania.

Based in San Francisco, CA, David currently dedicates his time mainly across the services & outsourcing and information technology segments. He started his career at Barclays, then focused on middle-market buyout investing at Welsh, Carson, Anderson & Stowe, and Calera Capital. David received a Bachelor in Business Administration from the Stephen M. Ross School of Business at the University of Michigan.

Based in Washington, DC, Charlie covers primarily the services & outsourcing and consumer & products segments. He worked previously at BV Investment Partners where he focused on tech-enabled business services investments. Charlie began his career at Alvarez & Marsal before joining William Blair. He received a Bachelor of Science in Applied & Computational Mathematics and Statistics from the University of Notre Dame.

"As we enter our second decade as a firm, Martis is experiencing a remarkable period of growth. Aseem, David, and Charlie are great examples of that growth, and we're thrilled to recognize their professional accomplishments and contributions to the firm," said Barry Uphoff, Martis' Founding & Managing Partner.

About Martis Capital

Martis Capital is a private equity firm focused exclusively on the healthcare industry. With offices in San Francisco, CA and Washington, DC, Martis seeks to invest in middle-market, growth-oriented companies that provide innovative and cost-effective products and services within targeted segments of the North American healthcare industry.

For more information, please visit www.martiscapital.com or follow us on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/martis-capital.

