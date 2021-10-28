Martinrea International Inc. To Announce Third Quarter Results On November 4, 2021

TORONTO, Oct. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Martinrea International Inc. (TSX : MRE) today announced it will report its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021 on Thursday, November 4, 2021 after the markets close, and will hold a conference call to discuss the results the same day at 5:30 p.m. Eastern Time. To participate, please dial 416-641-6104 (Toronto area) or 800-952-5114 (toll free Canada and US) and enter participant code 4636275#. Please call 10 minutes prior to the start of the conference call.

The conference call will also be webcast live in listen‐only mode and archived for twelve months. The webcast and accompanying presentation can be accessed at: https://www.martinrea.com/investor-relations/events-presentations/

There will also be a rebroadcast of the call available by dialing 905-694-9451 or toll free 800-408-3053 (Conference ID - 4851137#). The rebroadcast will be available until December 4, 2021.

If you have any teleconferencing questions, please call Ganesh Iyer at 416-749-0314.

The common shares of Martinrea trade on The Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "MRE".

Martinrea International Inc. (TSX: MRE) is a leader in the development and production of quality metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and complex aluminum products focused primarily on the automotive sector. Martinrea operates in 57 locations in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Brazil, Germany, Slovakia, Spain, China, South Africa and Japan. Martinrea's vision is making lives better by being the best supplier we can be in the products we make and the services we provide. For more information on Martinrea, please visit www.martinrea.com. Follow Martinrea on Twitter and Facebook.

Neil Forster - Director, Investor Relations and Corporate DevelopmentMartinrea International Inc.3210 Langstaff RoadVaughan, Ontario L4K 5B2Tel: 289-982-3020Fax: 289-982-3001