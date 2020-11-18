Martin's Potato Rolls Expands To Birmingham

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa., Nov. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Martin's® Famous Potato Rolls and Bread has expanded its retail market to Birmingham, AL.

On Monday, November 9, Martin's began distributing their full line of world famous potato rolls and bread products to 13 Publix retail stores in Birmingham. This retail launch comes just a week after their fresh foodservice expansion into the same territory.

"We are very excited to be kicking things off in Birmingham and hope that we can expand quickly to the remaining 10 Publix locations, as well as to additional retailers in the area," says Raul Ramirez, Martin's southern regional sales manager.

In addition to finding Martin's products in the grocery store, consumers dining out will now be able to enjoy Martin's Potato Rolls at 32 Jim 'N Nick's restaurants, with eight of these locations being in Birmingham. Jim 'N Nick's are using Martin's iconic potato rolls as well as Martin's Old-Fashioned Real Butter Bread to accompany their delicious southern-style BBQ menu items. Martin's rolls are also used at other restaurants such as Shake Shack and Jack Brown's within the Birmingham market.

While expanding its retail market in Birmingham, Martin's is looking to grow its foodservice customer base within this new geography as well. Restaurants interested in using Martin's at their foodservice location can fill out the contact form located on Martin's foodservice website here: https://foodservice.potatorolls.com/contact/ .

"We feel that the flavor profile and texture of our rolls is perfect for the BBQ- and burger-loving folks in Birmingham," says Todd Bixby, Director of Sales Operators for Martin's and prior resident of Birmingham. "We are quite pleased that things have come together to be able to serve both retail and foodservice locations within this market and hope to be able to expand to surrounding areas like Montgomery and Huntsville in the future."

Martin's is servicing this area out of their Valdosta, Georgia, bakery through the use of independent operators. For more information on all of Martin's products, please visit: https://potatorolls.com/products/ .

Martin's Famous Pastry Shoppe, Inc.® is a family owned and operated consumer goods company headquartered in Chambersburg, PA, with a second bakery in Valdosta, GA. The Martin's company focuses on baking high-quality bread and roll products using high-quality ingredients. They are rigorously dedicated to extraordinary taste, quality, and customer service that proudly represents their legacy of cherished eating experiences and truly sets them apart from their competitors. Since the 1950s, the business has expanded from a home garage business into two commercial baking plants and continues to grow and flourish in areas of established distribution. For more information, visit: www.potatorolls.com.

Retailers interested in selling Martin's Famous Potato Rolls and Bread should contact Martin's for additional information: https://potatorolls.com/new-retailer-info/

