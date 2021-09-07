Martin's Point Health Care To Open New, Eco-Friendly Health Care Center At Brunswick Landing

PORTLAND, Maine, Sept. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Construction is on schedule for the planned October opening of the new Martin's Point Brunswick Health Care Center at 114 Bath Road at Brunswick Landing.

PORTLAND, Maine, Sept. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Construction is on schedule for the planned October opening of the new Martin's Point Brunswick Health Care Center at 114 Bath Road at Brunswick Landing. Martin's Point Health Care, the Portland-based provider of primary and specialty care, as well as Medicare and TRICARE health plans, currently operates two smaller primary care facilities in Brunswick on Baribeau Drive and Farley Road. Martin's Point will close these smaller facilities and consolidate their Brunswick operations at the new, larger facility, with a predicted opening date of October 12, 2021.

"Merging our existing Brunswick practices under one roof in a convenient, central location will help us create a more integrated and focused health care experience for our Brunswick-area patients and providers," said Dr. David Howes, Martin's Point President and CEO. "And, with the growing health care needs in the Midcoast region, our new, larger facility will provide the space and resources to offer even better service, greater access, and expanded offerings of care to our current and new patients from the surrounding area."

Construction on the new facility began in early 2020 and has continued uninterrupted since then, providing support to local businesses through the challenging pandemic period. Designed by SMRT Architects and Engineers, and constructed by PC Construction, the new 54,000 square foot health care center nearly doubles the combined space of the existing Martin's Point Brunswick sites and will accommodate all their current Brunswick-area providers and patients with room for expansion.

"As a health care organization, we are committed to ensuring that our new facility is both people- and environment-friendly," said Dan McCormack, Chief Operating Officer, Martin's Point Delivery System. "The innovative design includes welcoming spaces for patients and staff—indoors and out—including a healing garden, community center, rooftop deck, and backyard. And we were sure to incorporate green-design features including solar panels, electric car charging stations, bike storage, and high-efficiency plumbing, electrical, and heating systems to reduce our long-term environmental impact."

About Martin's Point Health CareMartin's Point Health Care is a not-for-profit organization based in Portland, Maine. Martin's Point provides primary and specialty care at their Health Care Centers in Southern Maine and Portsmouth, New Hampshire. They also offer Medicare Advantage plans in Maine and New Hampshire and TRICARE Prime health plans serving military retirees and the families of active-duty military in Maine, New Hampshire, Vermont, New York and Pennsylvania.

