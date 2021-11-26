Martin Midstream Partners L.P. To Participate In The 2021 Bank Of America Leveraged Finance Conference

Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (MMLP) - Get Martin Midstream Partners L.P. Report ("MMLP" or the "Partnership") announced today that members of executive management will host virtual meetings during the 2021 Bank of America Leveraged Finance Conference taking place November 30 - December 2, 2021. In addition, Bob Bondurant, Chief Financial Officer, Randy Tauscher, Chief Operating Officer and Sharon Taylor, Chief Financial Officer, will be live via webcast at 2:15 Eastern on Wednesday, December 1 st. Those wishing to view the live or archived webcast should visit the Events and Presentations section under Investor Relations on the Partnership's website at www.MMLP.com.

About Martin Midstream Partners

Martin Midstream Partners L.P. is a publicly traded limited partnership with a diverse set of operations focused primarily in the United States Gulf Coast region. The Partnership's primary business lines include: (1) terminalling, processing, storage, and packaging services for petroleum products and by-products; (2) land and marine transportation services for petroleum products and by-products, chemicals, and specialty products; (3) sulfur and sulfur-based products processing, manufacturing, marketing and distribution; and (4) natural gas liquids marketing, distribution, and transportation services. To learn more, visit www.MMLP.com. Follow Martin Midstream Partners L.P. on LinkedIn and Facebook.

