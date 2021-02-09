Martin Marietta To Host Investor Day

RALEIGH, N.C., Feb. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (MLM) - Get Report (Martin Marietta or the Company), a leading national supplier of aggregates and heavy building materials, today announced that it will host an Investor Day on Thursday, February 25, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. Eastern Time. Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Ward Nye, joined by members of the Company's senior leadership team, will discuss Martin Marietta's strategic initiatives, growth priorities, organizational achievements and business outlook that have and will continue to position the Company for long-term success. The virtual event, which includes presentations and a question-and-answer session, is expected to conclude at approximately 1:15 p.m. Eastern Time.

A live video webcast will be streamed along with accompanying slides. All interested parties are invited to join the virtual event by registering in advance at Martin Marietta Investor Day 2021 . A replay of the webcast and slides shown during the presentations will also be made available on the Company's website following the event.

Investor Contact: Suzanne OsbergVice President, Investor Relations (919) 783-4691 Suzanne.Osberg@martinmarietta.com

