Martin Borutta Recognized For Excellence In Industrial Machinery And Equipment

Born in Germany, Mr. Borutta began his professional career as the technical director for the U2 Office of Buromobelfabrik GmbH & Co. from 1993 until 1995. During this period, he also earned a diploma in automotive engineering from the Munich University of Applied Sciences. Mr. Borutta subsequently advanced to become the technical director for the Trend Office of Buromobelfabrik GmbH & Co., which is a manufacturer of executive office desks, conference room equipment and other office furniture.

Born in Germany, Mr. Borutta began his professional career as the technical director for the U2 Office of Buromobelfabrik GmbH & Co. from 1993 until 1995. During this period, he also earned a diploma in automotive engineering from the Munich University of Applied Sciences. Mr. Borutta subsequently advanced to become the technical director for the Trend Office of Buromobelfabrik GmbH & Co., which is a manufacturer of executive office desks, conference room equipment and other office furniture.

From 1996 until 1997, Mr. Borutta excelled as the technical director for Topstar Möbel GmbH in Langenneufnach, Germany, before returning to the Trend Office of Buromobelfabrik GmbH & Co. to serve as the chief executive officer. After thriving in this capacity for three years, he found further success as the chief executive officer of The Joy@Office Consulting from 2000 until 2003. Towards the beginning of this period, Mr. Borutta concluded his education by obtaining a Master of Business Administration from the University of Augsburg and the Katz Business School in Pittsburgh, PA.

Thanks to his stellar reputation in the German industrial machinery and equipment space, Mr. Borutta was appointed as the chief executive officer of TTK Technology GmbH from 2003 until 2007. Throughout the following eight years, he harnessed his innovative mindset to serve as the chief visionary officer of ROFA Industrial Automation AG. Mr. Borutta subsequently capitalized on his vast professional network to launch his own strategic consulting business in 2015.

The following year, he was recruited as the chief executive officer of TEUPEN Machinenbau GmbH, which is widely known as a leading manufacturer of compact tracked lifts and other aerial work platforms. Though he oversees operations throughout the entire organization, Mr. Borutta currently works at TEUPEN's U.S. headquarters in Charlotte, North Carolina, and focuses on marketing their signature products to U.S. businesses. He additionally plays a central role in the research and development process in regard to new products. In 2017 Mr. Borutta acquired shares of the TEUPEN group and is actually the single largest shareholder of TEUPEN.

Mr. Borutta attributes a great deal of his success to his knowledge of advanced technology, which enables TEUPEN to maintain a sizable advantage over their competitors. Since his relationships with his colleagues and business partners have also contributed to his professional growth, he advises aspiring business executives to treat their peers with kindness and respect. Throughout his career, Mr. Borutta has consistently prioritized the needs of other people over his own.

In the coming years, Mr. Borutta intends to significantly increase TEUPEN's presence in the U.S. and Asia by introducing a series of new developed products. He believes that his industry as a whole must devote more attention to protecting the environment in order to expand into new markets. In his spare time, Mr. Borutta enjoys sailing, hunting, traveling and motorsports.

