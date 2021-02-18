Marta Zarraga Joins Capital Group As Chief Information Officer

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Capital Group, home of American Funds and one of the world's largest investment management firms, announced that Marta Zarraga has joined the firm as Global Chief Information Officer overseeing technology and...

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Capital Group, home of American Funds and one of the world's largest investment management firms, announced that Marta Zarraga has joined the firm as Global Chief Information Officer overseeing technology and cyber security.

Zarraga has 25 years of industry experience and previously served as global Chief Information Officer for Aviva. She also served as Chief Information Officer at Vodafone and British Telecom.

"Technology is foundational to Capital Group's business. As the company continues to focus on expanding and strengthening its services to investors, data and technology remain critical enablers," said Zarraga. "It is a phenomenal opportunity to join a company that is so committed to its mission of improving people's lives through successful investing and so committed to its associates, and I am excited to leverage new technologies to help achieve that mission."

Zarraga was selected following a global search based on her exceptional technical qualifications, strong experience driving business value through technology, and focus on developing successful and diverse teams.

Zarraga holds a master's degree in computer engineering from Universidad de Deusto in Spain.

About Capital GroupCelebrating its 90th Anniversary in 2021, Capital Group, home of American Funds, has been singularly focused on delivering superior results for long-term investors using high-conviction portfolios, rigorous research and individual accountability since 1931.

As of December 31, 2020, Capital Group manages more than $2.3 trillion in equity and fixed income assets for millions of individual and institutional investors around the world.

Capital Group manages equity assets through three investment groups. These groups make investment and proxy voting decisions independently. Fixed income investment professionals provide fixed income research and investment management across the Capital organization; however, for securities with equity characteristics, they act solely on behalf of one of the three equity investment groups.

For more information, contact:

Hannah Coan, Capital Groupph: 213.615.5199cell: 206.999.9915Email: Hannah.Coan@capgroup.com

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/marta-zarraga-joins-capital-group-as-chief-information-officer-301230473.html

SOURCE Capital Group