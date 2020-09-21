MarshBerry's Connect Platform Named Top 3 Agency Partnership In U.S.

WOODMERE, Ohio, Sept. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MarshBerry announced today that its Connect Platform was named the third largest partnership and aggregator agency in the U.

WOODMERE, Ohio, Sept. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MarshBerry announced today that its Connect Platform was named the third largest partnership and aggregator agency in the U.S. by Insurance Journal.

The Connect Platform launched April 2019 as an exclusive offering to the agency and brokerage members of MarshBerry's executive peer exchange network - Connect. The Platform's unique accelerator model helps firms leverage scope, scale and resources to maximize growth through: Business Intelligence, Resource Optimization and Premier Partner Alignment.

"The certification of the Connect Platform as one of the top three agency partnerships in the country reinforces our commitment to helping our clients create value for their firms. The Connect Platform drives incremental revenue for our clients and helps them collaborate on a different level to enable scalability of their company and drive shareholder value," said John Wepler, Chairman and CEO of MarshBerry.

Within the Connect Platform, members collaborate with MarshBerry Strategy Consultants to leverage technology and data intelligence to improve and grow their business, mine new revenue opportunities, and capture relevant insights to drive transformational change to achieve their fullest business potential. "A key component to the Connect Platform is its high-quality business intelligence. We help facilitate real-time conversations between agencies and brokers and local carrier decision-makers. This exchange allows the carriers to identify best-in-class brokers and align with their underwriting objectives to produce intentional growth," said David Soforenko, Executive Vice President at MarshBerry.

Data intelligence isn't the only advantage to the Connect Platform. Sustainable partnerships with many industry-leading regional and national carriers reflect the desire of member firms to specialize, differentiate, and leverage inherent franchise value with Platform Premier Partners. This is helping members maximize intermediary relationships with the average firm seeing 25%+ lift from these efforts. The Connect Platform is also intentionally building premier partnerships with various benefit providers, technology solutions, and others that have offerings to help agents and brokers maximize performance and deliver value to their target audiences.

"We've only just begun," added Wepler. "Thanks to the strategy and leadership from all of those involved with the Connect Platform, we're seeing more support and energy now than even a year ago. Vital to this process has been the investment from our Platform members whose average annual Organic Growth rate exceeds 8% . Firms in at the ground floor have helped build an infrastructure and toolbox of offerings that will continue to drive momentum for years ahead."

For more information regarding MarshBerry Connect Platform, please email David Soforenko at David.Soforenko@MarshBerry.com or call 440.220.4101.

