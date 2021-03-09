Marshall Electronics And MXL Microphones Offer Ultimate AV Solution For Virtual Education

TORRANCE, Calif., March 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Marshall Electronics and MXL Microphones provide a complete audiovisual solution for virtual education applications. Since the classroom has gone virtual, Marshall and MXL have re-introduced a range of user friendly, high-performing cameras and microphones for remote use. These include the Marshall CV503-U3 camera and MXL's AC-44microphone. These products provide seamless connection, functionality and are simple plug-and-play solutions. Just plug in a Marshall cam and MXL mic and be prepared to take any classroom, virtual or hybrid, to the next level, no AV experience necessary.

Using capture device drivers already built into Mac, PC, laptop and Linux systems, the Marshall CV503-U3 camera is software agnostic and integrates into any video conference, streaming or computer video capture soft codecs. It features a wide angle 2.8mm lens producing a 90° horizontal angle-of-view. MXL's AC-44 is ideal for a classroom, lecture hall or remote settings, allowing students to actively listen and participate throughout a lesson. With its three capsule design and 180˚ pickup arc, educators can rest assured pristine audio is being captured. Additional USB solutions include the CV610-UB HD PTZ camera and AC-404 and AC-360 microphones.

With Marshall cams and MXL mics, educators and students have access to a complete, easy-to-use AV solution while learning from a distance. It is ideal for a range of educational environments from elementary to university level and performs well in standard classrooms, lecture halls, remote workstations and more.

"Poor video quality can appear unprofessional; to give your video presence a boost, look beyond factory-installed cameras and add a high-quality USB-camera that is easy to install and use," says Tod Musgrave, Director of Cameras at Marshall Electronics. "Also, don't forget about audio quality as great video quality with bad audio in an educational environment can be irritating to students. High-quality video and audio can be easily achieved with Marshall and MXL combo solutions."

As virtual education has become a standard way of learning, MXL and Marshall remain dedicated to enhancing digital classrooms around the world. "Over the past year, we have seen a massive surge in demand from our integrators and customers seeking AV support for digital classrooms," says MXL Director Trevor Fedele. "With Marshall and MXL on your desk, you'll feel like you're right in the classroom with your students."

